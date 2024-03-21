South Cinema

Trisha Shares Picture With Chiranjeevi And MM Keeravaani From 'Vishwambhara'; Fans Pour Love In Comments

Trisha shared a picture with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravani. The actor was seen in a recording studio in the picture.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
21 March 2024
21 March 2024
       
Instagram
Trisha with Chiranjeevi and MM Keeravaani Photo: Instagram
Trisha Krishnan is one of the most sought-after actors in the South. The actress was last seen in the Tamil film ‘Leo’ where she played the role of Sathya. There have been reports of her making her comeback to Telugu movies, but nothing has been made concrete as of now. The actor recently shared a picture with Chiranjeevi and fans are speculating about her comeback to Telugu films once again.

Taking to her social media, Trisha shared a picture of herself in a studio. She posed with Chiranjeevi and Oscar-winning music composer MM Keeravaani. Sharing this picture, she wrote, “A divine and legendary morning indeed! #vishwambhara.” Seeing the hashtag that she used in the picture; fans are speculating that the actor will be seen in ‘Vishwambhara’ with Chiranjeevi. Trisha was seen in a denim shirt, and she was sitting on her haunches. Chiranjeevi sported a black t-shirt, while Keeravaani was spotted in a striped shirt.

Take a look at the photo posted by Trisha here.

The post has fetched over 252K likes. Reacting to the post, one fan said, “Trisha respect Chiranjeevi respect.” A second fan commented, “Trisha Krishnan is such a great actress she respects all his costars with no head weight being in the industry more than 2 decades.” A third fan mentioned, “Can’t wait for the movie.”

Earlier in February, a picture of Trisha from the sets of ‘Vishwambhara’ went viral. The actor was seen in a saree as she was being welcomed on set with a bouquet from Chiranjeevi. This film will mark her comeback to Telugu films after almost a decade. The actor has delivered multiple Telugu hits like ‘Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana’ and ‘Athadu’ to name a few.

