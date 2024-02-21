Trisha Lashes Out At Ex-AIADMK Leader For 'Disgusting' Remarks Against Her, Threatens Legal Action

Recently, former AIADMK leader AV Raju made some inappropriate comments against actress Trisha Krishnan. He alleged that Trisha was taken to a resort at an order of an MLA for a specific amount of money. The video of Raju's allegations went viral on social media and Trisha's fans criticised him and asked the actress to take legal action. Following which she lashed out at the politician on X platform.
Trisha wrote, “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”
Advertisement
After's Trisha's tweet, AV Raju held a press meet where he reportedly said that his statement was misunderstood. As per a report in IndiaGlitz, he said, “The agenda was to show AIADMK members in bad light and no one else.” At the press meet, defending himself he said that he was talking about ‘young actors like Trisha’ but not her in particular. “I apologise to Trisha and everyone from the film fraternity,” he said.
Advertisement
Actor Vishal, who is the general secretary of the artists association condemned Raju for his statements and called him 'a stupid idiot.’
Advertisement
He didn't take names of Trisha or Raju, and wrote, “I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names because we are not just good friends but also mutual co artistes in the film fraternity. (sic)”
Advertisement
He added, “What you have done is absolutely filthy and not worth mentioning, But these particular ppl mean a lot personally and professionally. Honestly, I don't want to condemn you, which is an understatement, but I hope you rot in hell. (sic)”.
“Of course, this has become a trend of trying to make money out of negative publicity about celebrities. Get a job, a better job (sic)”, Vishal concluded his post.
Not only Vishal, many celebs from the industry slammed Raju for his filthy comments. Filmmaker Cheran filed for an arrest warrant against the politician for falsely accusing Trisha and spreading rumours against her without any evidence.