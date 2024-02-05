Trisha Krishnan Marks Her Return To Telugu Films; Joins Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Film 'Vishwambhara'

The ‘Leo’ actor took to her X (formerly, Twitter) account to share that she will be starring in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’. She shared two pictures from the sets of the film. One of the pictures showed her receiving a bouquet from Chiranjeevi. The other picture showed Trisha and Chiranjeevi along with the crew of the film. Trisha looked stunning in a black and red saree that she had complimented with a black bindi. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was spotted in a black kurta.