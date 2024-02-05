Trisha Krishnan has always been a sought-after actor in Tamil and Telugu films. Recently, she took to her social media to announce that she has been roped in for ‘Vishwambhara’. Ever since she shared this announcement, fans have been ecstatic.
Trisha Krishnan Marks Her Return To Telugu Films; Joins Chiranjeevi's Upcoming Film 'Vishwambhara'
Trisha Krishnan has been roped in as the female lead in Chiranjeevi's 'Vishwambhara.' This film will mark her return to Telugu movies.
The ‘Leo’ actor took to her X (formerly, Twitter) account to share that she will be starring in Chiranjeevi’s ‘Vishwambhara’. She shared two pictures from the sets of the film. One of the pictures showed her receiving a bouquet from Chiranjeevi. The other picture showed Trisha and Chiranjeevi along with the crew of the film. Trisha looked stunning in a black and red saree that she had complimented with a black bindi. Chiranjeevi, on the other hand, was spotted in a black kurta.
Advertisement
Sharing these pictures, Trisha Krishnan wrote, “Guess this is what homecoming feels like When magic and nature’s wonder take centre stage #Vishwambhara.” The pictures have fetched over 9.8K likes. Take a look at the pictures here.
Advertisement
Reacting to this announcement, one fan wrote, “I'm really delighted for your comeback to TFI, madam.” A second fan commented, “You been top of your career ...many more to go.” A third fan said, “Amazing how your career graph keeps going upwards.”
Advertisement
Chiranjeevi also shared a picture and a video where he is seen welcoming Trisha on the sets of ‘Vishwambhara.’ He wrote, “Welcome on board The Gorgeous @trishtrashers! #Vishwambhara.”
Advertisement
‘Vishwambhara’ is an upcoming Telugu socio-fantasy film that is being helmed by Mallidi Vassishta. The film will have an eclectic blend of fantasy with elements of reality. Chiranjeevi will be playing the lead role of Dorababu. A lot of details about the film have been kept under wraps. However, the shoot is going on in full swing.