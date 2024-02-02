Chiranjeevi Begins Shooting For 'Vishwambhara'; Check Out New Poster And Release Date

Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing up for his 156th film that is titled, 'Vishwambhara'. On Friday, February 2, the makers shared announced its release date alongside a brand-new poster. 'Vishwambhara' will hit the screens on January 10, 2025. Directed by Vassishta, it is said to be one of the costliest projects of Chiranjeevi. 'Vishwambhara' is co-produced by Vikram, Vamsi, and Pramod.
On Friday, February 2, the makers of Chiranjeevi starrer 'Vishwambhara' shared announced its release date alongside a brand-new poster.
Sharing the poster of 'Vishwambhara' on social media, the makers wrote, ''A LEGEND RISES 🔮🔥MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets sets his foot into the mighty world of #Vishwambhara ❤🔥Shoot in Progress. In cinemas 10th Jan 2025(sic)''.
The production of 'Vishwambhara' began in November 2023. Chiranjeevi has underwent an incredible body transformation for his upcoming film. He has also shared glimpses into his intense training regimen on social media. ''Gearing up .. And raring to go,'' he captioned the video of his training session.
Chiranjeevi is reportedly playing the lead role named Dorababu. The music for 'Vishwambhara' has been composed by MM Keeravani. Reportedly, it is made on a whopping budget of Rs 150-200 crore.
Chiranjeevi started shooting for 'Vishwambhara' today. 13 huge sets have been erected in Hyderabad for the mega movie. Earlier, the titled teaser created ripples on social media. The VFX work was as per the standard of world cinema as per netizens.
The 68-year-old was recently awarded the Padma Vibhushan, the nation's second-highest civilian award. On receiving the honour, the veteran actor expressed his gratitude to his fans and well-wishers.
He said, “I am really overwhelmed, humbled, and grateful. It is only the unconditional love of the audience, my friends, my blood brothers, and sisters. I owe this life and moment to you. I have always tried to express my gratitude in the ways I can. But, nothing can be ever enough. On-screen, in the last 45 years of my career, I have tried to entertain you with the best of my abilities. I tried to help the needy by taking part in relevant social and humanity causes''.