Megastar Chiranjeevi was recently in the news after he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan during Republic Day. Now, the actor is making headlines after pictures of him celebrating his mother’s birthday have gone viral. The pictures show an intimate celebration and fans are emotional seeing the pictures.
Megastar Chiranjeevi celebrated his mother's birthday in an intimate ceremony. Pictures of the celebration have gone viral on social media.
Chiranjeevi took to his social media to share pictures from his mother’s birthday celebration. He shared a series of pictures from his mother, Anjana Devi’s birthday. Sharing the pictures on X (formerly, Twitter), the actor wrote, “Happy birthday with love to the visible goddess, Kani's mother.”
Take a look at the sweet moments from Chiranjeevi’s mother’s birthday.
The pictures show an adorable moment between the family. In one picture, the cake is visible on the table. The table is adorned with lilies and chrysanthemums. A picture shows the actor feeding cake to his mother with a spoon. Chiranjeevi’s wife, Surekha, is also seen in the pictures. Another picture shows his mother feeding him the cake. The pictures exude positivity, warmth, and a lot of love.
Chiranjeevi’s tweet has fetched over 19K likes and 179K views. Fans spammed the comment section with birthday wishes for Anjana Devi. Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, “Happiest Birthday Anjana Devi garu - Main pillar of Mega family.” A second fan commented, “Happy bday Anjana Devi garu Thanks for givng us Boss @KChiruTweets love u amma.” A third fan mentioned, “Chiru is looking his best in recent times.”
Chiranjeevi was seen in ‘Bhola Shankar’ last year. The actor will be next seen in ‘Vishwambhara’ which is slated to release in 2025.