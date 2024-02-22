Art & Entertainment

Trisha Files Defamation Case Against Ex-AIADMK Leader AV Raju Over His Defamatory Remarks

Trisha's legal counsel has demanded a compensation and an apology from AV Raju in the next 24 hours for his derogatory remarks against the actress.

February 22, 2024

Former AIADMK member AV Raju, recently made derogatory comments against actor Trisha Krishnan, for which he was highly criticised on social media. Trisha also took to X platform to condemn the act. Reportedly, he apologised to Trisha in a video and stated that his statement was misinterpreted. However, this didn't stop the 'Ponniyin Selvan' actress to file a case against the ex-political leader. Trisha has now filed a defamation case against AV Raju.

Trisha shared the copy of her complaint on X handle on February 22. The actress' legal counsel has demanded a compensation and an apology from AV Raju in the next 24 hours, which he has to get published in prominent English and Tamil newspapers, and across digital media channels. It also stated that further legal action will be taken if he fails to comply.

Post AV Raju's defamatory remarks on her, Trisha slammed him on X as she wrote, "It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department(sic)''.

Trisha lashes out former AIADMK leader AV Raju for derogatory comments against her - Instagram
Actor Vishal, who is the general secretary of the artists association condemned Raju for his statements and called him 'a stupid idiot.’ On the same day, Raju clarified that he had no intentions to target any actors and sought an apology to Trisha, director Cheran, and Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) president RK Selvamani.

For the unversed, in his statement, AV Raju alleged that Trisha was taken to a resort at an order of an MLA for a specific amount of money. Post which there was severe backlash on social media against him.

