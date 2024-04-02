Watch: Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela's Song 'Kurchi Madathapetti' From 'Guntur Kaaram' Lights Up NBA Game's Halftime

Fans of Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela were delighted to witness their song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from the movie ‘Guntur Kaaram’ being played at the Toyota Center in Houston, USA. This occurred during the halftime of an NBA match between the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks. The song played during halftime, and a video capturing the moment is now doing rounds on social media.
The official social media account of Trivikram Srinivas’ film ‘Guntur Kaaram’ posted a video on social media showcasing the song being played during the halftime segment of the match. They wrote, “Witness the #KurchiMadathaPetti mania spreading globally! Superstar @urstrulymahesh’s electrifying #KurchiMadathaPetti dance lit up the Toyota Center in Houston during the NBA game halftime. #GunturKaaram.”
Advertisement
The 35-second footage captures Indian dancers of all ages taking over the basketball court, showcasing their moves to the lively dance track, which was composed by Thaman S.
Watch the viral video here:
Enthusiastic fans were overexcited to hear the song play during the halftime segment and took to social media to express their happiness over the song reaching international platforms. One excited fan wrote, “Kurchi Madathapetti goes global.” Another wrote, “Song of the decade.” One fan, shocked, exclaimed, “Definitely wasn’t expecting Kurchi Madthapetti at the NBA half time.” Another fan chimed in, “#KurchiMadathaPetti continues to be the talk of the town.”
Advertisement
Both Mahesh and Sreeleela’s latest film, ‘Guntur Kaaram,’ was released in theatres this Sankranthi. The movie garnered mixed reactions from both critics and audiences alike when it initially released, but over time, its box office performance showed a steady improvement. As for the song, recently, its music video gained traction and paved way for a dance challenge across various social media platforms.
As for ‘Guntar Kaaram,’ the Telugu film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prakash Raj, Ramya Krishna, Jayaram, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil and Rao Ramesh. The movie released theatrically on January 12 and is now available to stream on Netflix.