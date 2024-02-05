‘Guntur Kaaram’ To Release On OTT: When And Where To Watch Mahesh Babu's Action Film

‘Guntur Kaaram’, starring Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in the lead roles, is all set to release digitally this week. Trivikram Srinivas’ film hit the cinema halls on January 12 for Sankranthi. It clashed at the box office with ‘HanuMan’, ‘Saindhav’ and ‘Naa Saami Ranga’. Tamil-dubbed ‘Captain Miller’ and ‘Ayalaan’ were released at the same time.
‘Guntur Kaaram’ performed at the box office despite the numerous releases, and is still performing well in Andhra Pradesh, compared to Telangana and overseas. While it collected around Rs 124.82 crore net in India, according to Sacnilk.com, in 23 days, it has also minted Rs 177.67 crore worldwide.
Now, ahead of Valentine’s week, ‘Guntur Kaaram’ will be released on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi on February 9. The streaming platform shared the details on their Instagram account, and wrote, “It is about to get very hot in here because Rowdy Ramana is here and he is on fire. Guntur Kaaram, coming to Netflix on 9 February in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. #GunturKaaramOnNetflix”
The much-loved film is Trivikram and Mahesh’s third collaboration after ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. After getting mixed reviews upon release, the film slowly picked up and remained stable through Sankranthi. Its story revolves around Ramana (Mahesh), a rowdy and businessman from Guntur who lives an estranged life away from his mother (Ramya Krishnan). However, when his grandfather (Prakash Raj) asks him to cut all the remaining ties with his mother, he makes sure to find the truth about why she abandoned him 25 years ago. The film featured Sreeleela playing his love interest and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his cousin.