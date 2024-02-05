‘Guntur Kaaram’ To Release On OTT: When And Where To Watch Mahesh Babu's Action Film

The much-loved film is Trivikram and Mahesh’s third collaboration after ‘Athadu’ and ‘Khaleja’. After getting mixed reviews upon release, the film slowly picked up and remained stable through Sankranthi. Its story revolves around Ramana (Mahesh), a rowdy and businessman from Guntur who lives an estranged life away from his mother (Ramya Krishnan). However, when his grandfather (Prakash Raj) asks him to cut all the remaining ties with his mother, he makes sure to find the truth about why she abandoned him 25 years ago. The film featured Sreeleela playing his love interest and Meenakshi Chaudhary as his cousin.