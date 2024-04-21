Art & Entertainment

Trisha Reacts As Fans Rejoice At The Re-release Of 'Ghilli': If This Is Not Coming Full Circle, I Don’t Know What Is

For its 20th anniversary, 'Ghilli' was re-released in theatres. Trisha took to her Instagram to thank her fans for showering love on the re-release of the film.

Advertisement

Instagram
Vijay and Trisha in ‘Ghilli’ Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Since its release in 2004, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer ‘Ghilli’ has grown to become one of the cult classic Tamil films. As the movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the makers of the film re-released it in theatres. The new version is a remastered 4K version. Following its release, the movie has been making waves in theatres once again. Actor Trisha took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for showering love on the re-release of ‘Ghilli.’

Taking to her Instagram, Trisha shared a series of pictures. Two pictures in the carousel were old posters of ‘Ghilli’ where she is posing with Vijay. She also added videos to her post that show how the audience is cheering and dancing for the movie in theatres. Sharing the post, she wrote, “If this is not coming full circle, I don’t know what is…Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN…2004 (infinity sign) 2024.”

Advertisement

Take a look at the post shared by Trisha.

The post has fetched over 984K likes. Fans continued to shower their love in the comments. One fan said, “Wow no replacement for that movie dear.” A second fan commented, “IDK is it a coincidence or not? I'm watching Ghilli right now on TV.” A third fan wrote, “This Jodi is my favorite and favorite movie very emotional and there is deep love. Amazing and heartwarming movie…I like it very much.”

‘Ghilli' has been re-released not just in Tamil Nadu but also in countries like the UK, France, and Ireland. The movie revolves around Velu, a young man who finds himself in a precarious position with gangsters after he spoils their plans. With the help of his friends and Dhanalakshmi, he fights to protect his loved ones. This Dharani directorial is an official Tamil remake of 'Okkadu'. The superhit film starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai': Samridhii Shukla Has THIS To Say About Rumours Of Not Getting Along With Shehzada Dhami
  2. Dibakar Banerjee Reveals Why He Cast Fresh Faces For 'LSD 2', Shares Singers Refusing To Sing Due To 'Provocative' Content
  3. Pakistan Vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I, Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch PAK Vs NZ Match Online
  4. Ankita Lokhande Reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's Family Is 'Going Through A Lot', Says She Believes He Will Get Justice Soon
  5. Divyanka Tripathi Breaks Two Bones, To Undergo Surgery; Informs Vivek Dahiya
  6. Israel-Iran News: No Immediate Plan For Retaliation, Says Iran; Air India Suspends Flights To Israel
  7. Lok Sabha Election Phase 1 Voting Ends With 60% Polling; Tripura Records Highest Turnout, Bihar Lowest | Updates
  8. Sports Highlights: Iga Swiatek Pips Emma Raducanu, Enters Stuttgart Open Final