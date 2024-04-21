Since its release in 2004, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer ‘Ghilli’ has grown to become one of the cult classic Tamil films. As the movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the makers of the film re-released it in theatres. The new version is a remastered 4K version. Following its release, the movie has been making waves in theatres once again. Actor Trisha took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for showering love on the re-release of ‘Ghilli.’