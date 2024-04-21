Since its release in 2004, Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer ‘Ghilli’ has grown to become one of the cult classic Tamil films. As the movie is celebrating its 20th anniversary, the makers of the film re-released it in theatres. The new version is a remastered 4K version. Following its release, the movie has been making waves in theatres once again. Actor Trisha took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for showering love on the re-release of ‘Ghilli.’
Taking to her Instagram, Trisha shared a series of pictures. Two pictures in the carousel were old posters of ‘Ghilli’ where she is posing with Vijay. She also added videos to her post that show how the audience is cheering and dancing for the movie in theatres. Sharing the post, she wrote, “If this is not coming full circle, I don’t know what is…Woke up to FDFS BLOCKBUSTER vibes AGAIN…2004 (infinity sign) 2024.”
The post has fetched over 984K likes. Fans continued to shower their love in the comments. One fan said, “Wow no replacement for that movie dear.” A second fan commented, “IDK is it a coincidence or not? I'm watching Ghilli right now on TV.” A third fan wrote, “This Jodi is my favorite and favorite movie very emotional and there is deep love. Amazing and heartwarming movie…I like it very much.”
‘Ghilli' has been re-released not just in Tamil Nadu but also in countries like the UK, France, and Ireland. The movie revolves around Velu, a young man who finds himself in a precarious position with gangsters after he spoils their plans. With the help of his friends and Dhanalakshmi, he fights to protect his loved ones. This Dharani directorial is an official Tamil remake of 'Okkadu'. The superhit film starred Mahesh Babu in the lead role.