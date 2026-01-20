Jana Nayagan Release Date Verdict Awaited As Madras High Court Reserves Order

Madras High Court reserves order in Jana Nayagan censor case.
CBFC defends revising the committee and the extended certification process.
Makers cite procedural lapses and heavy financial losses.
Jana Nayagan release date verdict continues to hang in balance after the Madras High Court reserved its order following a day-long hearing in the film's legal and certification dispute. The case has drawn widespread attention as it concerns Vijay's final film before his political transition and highlights broader concerns around film certification timelines and authority.
CBFC’s arguments before the Madras High Court
The division bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan heard detailed arguments from both the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and the makers of Jana Nayagan. While no immediate verdict was delivered, the court’s decision is expected to shape the next steps for the film’s release.
Representing the CBFC, Additional Solicitor General ARL Sundaresan argued that the certification process was still incomplete and that the board was well within its rights to refer the film to a revising committee. He maintained that a film’s certification is final only when the certificate is officially granted, not when tentative communication is issued.
The CBFC stressed that the examining committee’s earlier suggestions, including cuts, were only interim in nature. According to the board, a complaint received later necessitated further review, including concerns over religious sentiments and the portrayal of the Armed Forces. Sundaresan also stated that expert opinion may be required in such cases, justifying the need for additional scrutiny.
CBFC further argued that the producers should not have finalised a release date before completing certification. Addressing claims of financial loss, the board noted that procedural timelines allow revising committees up to 20 days and that the process would have concluded had legal intervention not occurred.
Makers’ defence and challenge to the process
Appearing for the film's producers, senior advocate Satish Parasaran questioned the validity of the CBFC's actions, arguing that the decision to refer Jana Nayagan to a revising committee lacked proper documentation. He pointed out that only a communication had been uploaded to the CBFC website, not a formal order from the chairperson.
The makers contended that objections were raised by individuals who had already viewed the film and were bound by procedural rules. They also claimed that scenes flagged for deletion had already been removed, making the demand to reintroduce and excise them again an unnecessary and empty exercise. Parasaran highlighted that Jana Nayagan had already received certification in multiple countries and warned that prolonged uncertainty was causing severe financial damage. The producers revealed losses amounting to nearly Rs 50 crore following the last-minute postponement, including mass ticket refunds and contractual pressure from streaming partners.
Court observations and key questions raised
During the hearing, the court questioned the CBFC about the absence of a clear written order from the chairperson and observed that the urgency of the matter stemmed from the certification delays themselves. The bench also examined whether advisory panel members could later act as complainants under existing rules.
The Supreme Court’s earlier refusal to intervene added pressure on the High Court to conclude the matter, with the apex court questioning the pace of the case's progress.
Latest update in the Jana Nayagan case
As of the most recent hearing, the Madras High Court has reserved its order, with no date announced for the verdict. For now, the wait continues for clarity on the Jana Nayagan release date, leaving fans, exhibitors and the industry watching closely.