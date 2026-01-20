Jana Nayagan Release Date Verdict Awaited As Madras High Court Reserves Order

The makers contended that objections were raised by individuals who had already viewed the film and were bound by procedural rules. They also claimed that scenes flagged for deletion had already been removed, making the demand to reintroduce and excise them again an unnecessary and empty exercise. Parasaran highlighted that Jana Nayagan had already received certification in multiple countries and warned that prolonged uncertainty was causing severe financial damage. The producers revealed losses amounting to nearly Rs 50 crore following the last-minute postponement, including mass ticket refunds and contractual pressure from streaming partners.