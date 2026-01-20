Honey Trehan On Minority Heroes In Bollywood: Can Have Muslim Star But Protagonist Must Be Hindu

Honey Trehan on minority heroes in Bollywood

In an interview with SCREEN, Trehan described a growing climate of fear within the industry. “There are so many films where you can have Muslim A-list actors, but the protagonist has to be Hindu. I don’t understand why that’s the case,” he said. He recalled being involved in a big-budget project based on a real Muslim figure, in which the character’s religion was changed to Hindu before release.