Honey Trehan On Minority Heroes In Bollywood: Can Have Muslim Star But Protagonist Must Be Hindu

Filmmaker Honey Trehan has questioned Bollywood’s selective storytelling, arguing that Muslim stars are often cast in lead roles but rarely allowed to portray Muslim protagonists.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Updated on:
Honey Trehan
Honey Trehan says Bollywood is operating under fear. Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Honey Trehan questions the absence of minority heroes in Bollywood storytelling.

  • Filmmaker links Muslim protagonist erasure to political fear and censorship.

  • CBFC delays and selective approvals highlighted through Punjab 95 issue.

Filmmaker Honey Trehan has raised uncomfortable questions about minority representation in Hindi films, arguing that Bollywood increasingly avoids showing real-life minority heroes on screen. In an interview, Trehan said that while Muslim A-list actors continue to headline big films, their characters are often rewritten to fit a more "acceptable" Hindu identity.

Honey Trehan on minority heroes in Bollywood

In an interview with SCREEN, Trehan described a growing climate of fear within the industry. “There are so many films where you can have Muslim A-list actors, but the protagonist has to be Hindu. I don’t understand why that’s the case,” he said. He recalled being involved in a big-budget project based on a real Muslim figure, in which the character’s religion was changed to Hindu before release.

Trehan added that this pattern reflects broader anxieties around power and perception. According to him, “there’s a fear in society that people in power don’t want to see a real-life hero come from a minority,” whether Muslim, Sikh or Christian.

Imtiaz Ali on AR Rahman's communal remark - Instagram/Imtiaz Ali/AR Rahman
Imtiaz Ali Denies ‘Communal Bias' In The Film Industry: AR Rahman’s Comment May Have Been Misconstrued

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Political polarity and CBFC concerns

The filmmaker also linked this shift to political polarity in Indian cinema. He argued that films like Udta Punjab or Haider would struggle to release today. Referring to his stalled project, Punjab 95, Trehan questioned why some politically charged films cleared certification hurdles easily while others remain stuck with the CBFC.

Related Content
Related Content

Trehan suggested that portraying Muslims negatively might have changed his film’s fate, pointing to the kind of narratives that receive institutional support and public endorsement.

Javed Akhtar on why he turned down Border 2 - X
Javed Akhtar Reveals He Refused To Write For Border 2: What Is The Need To Rewrite Songs?

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Honey Trehan’s recent work

Trehan’s latest release, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, is a sequel to the 2020 film and stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chitrangada Singh. The Netflix film received mixed reviews, with criticism focused on its predictability rather than performances.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 World Cup 2026: Rain Stops Play in Bulawayo| NZ 51/1 (10)

  2. WPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Adds Vaishnavi Sharma As Replacement For Injured Gunalan Kamalini

  3. Kristian Clarke Receives Call-Up For T20Is Against India In Place Of Injured Michael Bracewell

  4. ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2026: Thailand Edge Past Zimbabwe By 1 Run In Nail-Biting Clash

  5. Shubman Gill Chooses Ranji Trophy Duty Over Rest After India’s Recent ODI Series Loss Against New Zealand

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Keys Wins

  2. Naomi Osaka Vs Antonia Ruzic Live Score, Australian Open: Japanese Star Trailing In Second Set After Taking First

  3. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston, Australian Open: Italian Star Cruises Into Second Round After Opponent Retires Hurt

  4. Gael Monfils Loses To Home Favourite Dane Sweeny, Bids Emotional Goodbye

  5. Jannik Sinner Vs Hugo Gaston Highlights, Australian Open 2026 1st Round: Italian Wins As Opponent Retires

Badminton News

  1. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

  2. India Open Fiasco: High AQI, Bird Droppings Raise Questions Over Delhi Hosting BWF World Championships

  3. Pramod Bhagat, Sukant Kadam Dominate Egypt Para Badminton International With Two Gold Medals Each

  4. BWF India Open 2026 Finals Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About Super 750 Title Round

  5. India Open Badminton 2026 Semi-Final Preview: Schedule, Live Streaming – All You Need To Know About BWF Super 750 SF

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Snowfall Alert J&K, Uttarakhand, Himachal: Light Falls Continue January 18-20

  2. Voices From Prison: Of Lives Stolen For Dissent

  3. Voices From Prison: Hope Remains A Stubborn Thing Even In Captivity, Says Umar Khalid

  4. “She Tried to Be Strong”: Manipur Gang Rape Survivor Dies Awaiting Justice

  5. Voices From Prison: Bail Is Little Solace As I Lost My Life Anyway, Says Anand Teltumbde

Entertainment News

  1. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  2. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

  3. The Feminine Urge To Binge-Watch A Serial Killer

  4. The Chronology Of Water Review | A Visceral Study Of Self-Reclamation & The Architecture Of Trauma

  5. Song Sung Blue Review | Kate Hudson & Hugh Jackman Anchor A Bittersweet Tale Of A Musical Duo

US News

  1. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  2. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  3. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

  4. ICE’s Busiest Year Since 2004: Deadly Crackdown Beyond Minneapolis Shooting

  5. US Vice President JD Vance’s House Attacked, One Arrested

World News

  1. What Iranian Women Want From Regime Change

  2. China Seeks WTO Panel Against India Over Auto And EV Incentive Schemes

  3. Europe Vows United Response To Trump’s Greenland Tariff Threats

  4. Trump Repeats Claim Of Ending India–Pakistan Conflict, Says He Stopped Eight Wars

  5. Rapper, Kathmandu Mayor… Will Balendra Shah Be The Nepalese Gen Z’s Pick For Prime Minister?

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Asserts Greenland Interest, Posts Messages From President Macron

  2. JEE Main 2026 Session 1 Begins Tomorrow: Exam Day Guidelines, Dress Code

  3. Trump Says Europe Unlikely To Resist Greenland Bid As Tensions Rise

  4. Akshay Kumar's Convoy Vehicle Meets With An Accident; Actor And Wife Twinkle Khanna Unhurt

  5. Jana Nayagan Censor Row: Hearing On Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Reportedly Scheduled To Begin At 11:30 AM

  6. Patna NEET Aspirant’s Death Puts Bihar Police Under Scanner After Post-Mortem Flags Sexual Violence

  7. Gael Monfils Vs Dane Sweeny Highlights, AO 2026 1st Round: Frenchman Loses As Australian Wins Over Four Sets

  8. Australian Open 2026, Day 3 Live Score: Sinner Advances As Gaston Retires Hurt; Keys Wins