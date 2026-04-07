Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Director Anil Ravipudi Planning To Make Animation Debut? Here's What We Know

Anil Ravipudi to make animation debut?

A Gulte report states that the animation film is in the early stages, and the team has already started pre-production work. They are working on the story, character design and technical plans. Animation films need proper planning, and they are time-consuming. One has to use advanced technology to create the characters and design the entire thing. The report further stated that the film may take a couple of years or longer to be ready for release.