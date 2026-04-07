Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu Director Anil Ravipudi Planning To Make Animation Debut? Here's What We Know

Director Anil Ravipudi is reportedly making his animation debut. The film may take a couple of years or longer to be ready for release

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
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Anil Ravipudi animation debut
Director Anil Ravipudi to make animation debut Photo: X
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • Director Anil Ravipudi is reportedly making his animation debut.

  • The film may take a couple of years or longer to be ready for release.

  • His latest release was Chiranjeevi-led Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu.

Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, director Anil Ravipudi, is reportedly set to dabble in a new genre - animation for his next project. Ravipudi's latest release MSVPG, with Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh and Nayanthara, emerged as a Sankranthi blockbuster this year, collecting over Rs 300 crore worldwide. He is now planning to explore something fresh by entering the animation genre for the first time.

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Anil Ravipudi to make animation debut?

A Gulte report states that the animation film is in the early stages, and the team has already started pre-production work. They are working on the story, character design and technical plans. Animation films need proper planning, and they are time-consuming. One has to use advanced technology to create the characters and design the entire thing. The report further stated that the film may take a couple of years or longer to be ready for release.

It will reportedly be produced under the banner KVN Production, the production house behind Vijay’s Jana Nayagan and Yash’s Toxic.

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Anil Ravipudi recently announced his live-action film, which will star Venkatesh in the lead role. The announcement came after there were rumours about the film's casting. He announced the news on his social media handle. Ravipudi also revealed that Nandamuri Kalyan Ram will play an important role in the movie.

Sharing the news, he wrote in Telugu, “With the hero who gave the first ‘hundred-crore film’ — Victory @VenkyMama garu. With the hero who gave me the first chance to make a film — @NANDAMURIKALYAN garu. We are coming to you for the first festival of 2027.”

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