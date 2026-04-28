King100 Update: Tabu Joins Nagarjuna’s 100th Film, Reunion Sparks Excitement

The actors reunite on screen after decades, reviving memories of their iconic pairing while fans eagerly await more details about the much-anticipated Telugu project.

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Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Aishani Biswas
Updated on:
Published at:
King100
King100 Update: Tabu Joins Nagarjuna’s 100th Film Photo: Instagram
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • King100 update confirms Tabu has begun shooting with Nagarjuna.

  • Tabu and Nagarjuna reunite after nearly three decades on screen.

  • Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th film details remain under wraps for now.

The King100 update has caught fans’ attention, with Tabu now officially joining Nagarjuna’s landmark 100th Telugu film. The project not only marks a major milestone in Nagarjuna’s career but also brings back a beloved on-screen pairing that audiences have not seen together in decades.

Tabu shared the news on Instagram, posting a photo of the film’s clapperboard placed on a chair. It was indicated in her caption that shooting had begun for King100, with Nagarjuna and Annapurna Studios tagged in the post.

King100 update: Tabu and Nagarjuna reunite after decades

One of the biggest highlights of this development is the reunion between Tabu and Nagarjuna, who were last seen together in the 1996 film Ninne Pelladata. Their pairing had struck a chord with audiences at the time, and the news of them sharing screen space again has already generated excitement.

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Earlier this year, Nagarjuna had spoken about their long association. It was shared by the actor in an interview that they had known each other for a long time, and that Tabu had expressed interest in being part of his 100th film as soon as she heard about it.

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What we know about Nagarjuna’s 100th film King100

While the film is currently being referred to as King100, several details about the project are still under wraps. The makers have yet to reveal the full cast, storyline or official title. However, the scale and significance of the film as Nagarjuna’s milestone project have already set expectations high.

On the work front, Tabu was recently seen in Bhooth Bangla, while Nagarjuna last appeared in the Tamil film Coolie. Both actors continue to maintain a strong presence across industries, making their reunion even more noteworthy.

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With filming now underway, King100 is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about projects in Telugu cinema, driven by nostalgia, star power and the promise of something new.

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