India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Attacking, Ambitious IND Seek Early Wickets As BAN Eye Survival

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 4: India's Jasprit Bumrah, center, celebrate with teammates the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki

Welcome to the live coverage of the fifth and final day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. After bowling out Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal came out with intent and set India a platform, which was taken with open hands by the rest of the side as they went past the visitors’ total. With just 45 minutes left, Rohit declared as Ashwin picked up a few wickets to set up a brilliant Day 5. Catch all the action, right here

LIVE UPDATES

1 Oct 2024, 07:30:21 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live How things stand so far in this Test - IND 285/9 d BAN 233 & 26/2 (11) The visitors trail by 26 runs and have eight wickets in hand. India need to keep taking wickets whereas the Tigers need to build on a lead, if they stand a chance of having any say in this Test.

1 Oct 2024, 07:25:21 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live What's the weather forecast for today? Check all about the rain and much more, right HERE.