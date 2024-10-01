MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup: Devdutt Padikkal Plucks Blinder To Dismiss Prithvi Shaw - Watch

Even as the Indian cricket team run Bangladesh ragged in the Kanpur Test, some India hopefuls and fringe players are battling it out in neighbouring Lucknow, in the Mumbai vs Rest of India clash in Irani Cup 2024. (More Cricket News)
The Irani Cup encounter began on Tuesday (October 1), with Rest of India skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad winning a delayed toss and putting Mumbai in to bat. The decision paid off right away, as seamer Mukesh Kumar had much-talked-about Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw caught in the slips in the third over of the morning.
While Mukesh's delivery was on the money, it was Devdutt Padikkal's catch that took the cake. The India medium-pacer bowled a full-length delivery in the fifth-stump channel and Shaw went for a trademark cover drive, with his hands away from the body. The ball found the edge and travelled quickly to the right of second slip, where Padikkal was stationed.
The southpaw went flying and grabbed an excellent catch to send Shaw packing. You can watch the video of the catch below.
The wicket was followed by another one, three balls later, as Mukesh had Hardik Tamore caught behind by 'keeper Dhruv Jurel. Mumbai were three wickets down for 44 runs after 14 overs, at the time of writing.
Earlier, the toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and damp pitch, and play eventually began at 10:15am, 45 minutes after the originally scheduled start time. Mumbai are being led by out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane, and Gaikwad is leading the Rest of India team.
While both sides had announced strong squads for the key clash, Mumbai are without the services of Musheer Khan, who is missing the match owing to a neck fracture sustained in a road accident.
The premier first-class match, being played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, is being broadcast on Sports 18 Network TV channels in India. The game is also being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.