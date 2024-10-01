Mumbai Vs Rest Of India, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024-25 Match

The 61st edition of the Irani Cup will have defending champions Rest of India lock horns against Mumbai, the winners of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, starting from October 1 to 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (More Cricket News)
Mumbai, the most dominant outfit in Indian domestic cricket, defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final to win their 42nd title and earned the right to take on an ensemble team from the rest of the country.
The Irani Cup 2024-25 fixture was originally set to be held in Mumbai but eventually moved to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in the coastal city.
While former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad. Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were on Monday released from the Indian Test side (vs Bangladesh) to participate in the Irani Cup in Lucknow.
For the uninitiated, Irani Cup is a seasonal First-Class match. This one-off match gets its name from ZR Irani, a long-time serving president and treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) right from the day of its inception (1928) till his death in 1970.
Squads:
Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.
Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.
When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India start?
The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start at 9:30 AM IST.
Where will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India be played?
The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.
When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India take place?
The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start on Tuesday, October 1.
Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?
The live telecast will be available on Sports18 Network. Mumbai and Rest of India match can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.