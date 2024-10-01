Cricket

Mumbai Vs Rest Of India, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024-25 Match

The Irani Cup contest, between the Rest of the India side and Mumbai -- the Ranji Trophy holders -- will be played from Tuesday at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Rest-Of-India
Rest Of India team. Photo: File
info_icon

The 61st edition of the Irani Cup will have defending champions Rest of India lock horns against Mumbai, the winners of the 2023-24 Ranji Trophy, starting from October 1 to 5 at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. (More Cricket News)

Mumbai, the most dominant outfit in Indian domestic cricket, defeated Vidarbha by 169 runs in the Ranji Trophy 2023-24 final to win their 42nd title and earned the right to take on an ensemble team from the rest of the country.

The Irani Cup 2024-25 fixture was originally set to be held in Mumbai but eventually moved to Lucknow due to adverse weather conditions in the coastal city.

While former India captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead Mumbai, Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Rest of the India squad. Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel and Yash Dayal were on Monday released from the Indian Test side (vs Bangladesh) to participate in the Irani Cup in Lucknow.

For the uninitiated, Irani Cup is a seasonal First-Class match. This one-off match gets its name from ZR Irani, a long-time serving president and treasurer of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) right from the day of its inception (1928) till his death in 1970.

Squads:

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Ayush Mhatre, Sarfaraz Khan, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.

Rest of India squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar.

Mumbai Vs Rest Of India, Irani Cup 2024-25 Live Streaming

When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India start?

The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India be played?

The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will be played at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

When will Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India take place?

The Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India will start on Tuesday, October 1.

Where to watch Irani Cup 2024-25 match between Mumbai and Rest of India?

The live telecast will be available on Sports18 Network. Mumbai and Rest of India match can be streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 5 Live Score: Bright, Sunny Conditions In Kanpur As IND Seek Early Wickets Against BAN
  2. Mumbai Vs Rest Of India, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MUM Vs ROI, Irani Cup 2024-25 Match
  3. Indonesia Vs Japan Toss Update, ICC Men's T20 WC Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Match 5: INA Opt To Bowl - Check Playing XIs
  4. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: When Does Action Begin? Check Kanpur Weather Forecast For Day 5
  5. Singapore Women's Tour Of Japan 2024 Live Streaming: JPN-W Vs SGP-W Complete Schedule, Squads, Telecast Details
Football News
  1. Paulo Fonseca: AC Milan Need To Be Defensively Perfect Against Bayer Leverkusen
  2. Barcelona: Club Set 500m Buyout Clause For Teenage Gem Marc Bernal After 'Contract Adjustment'
  3. Bournemouth 3-1 Southampton: Furious Russell Martin 'Hurt' By Abject Saints In Cherries Defeat
  4. Premier League Matchday 6: Who Were The Lucky Winners And Unlucky Losers
  5. Slovan Bratislava Vs Manchester City: Pep Guardiola Predicts Phil Foden Will Soon Flourish For MCFC
Tennis News
  1. China Open: Osaka Confident She Can 'Take Control' In Gauff Tussle
  2. China Open: Sinner Tops ATP Tour For 2024 Wins After Defeating Lehecka
  3. China Open 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Beats Karen Khachanov To Set Up Daniil Medvedev Clash In Semi-Final
  4. China Open: Coco Gauff Storms Into Fourth Round With Record-Breaking Win
  5. China Open: Carlos Alcaraz Already Targeting Next Landmark After 200th Career Win
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. J&K Assembly Elections Phase 3 LIVE: Voting Underway In 40 Seats; 'Visionary Govt Needed', Says Amit Shah
  2. 'No Positive Approach From Govt': Doctors Resume Complete Ceasework In Kolkata | RG Kar Case
  3. Engineer Rashid: The Disruptive Politician
  4. Can Omar Abdullah Save Face This Time?
  5. In Third And Final Phase, J&K Could See A High Voter Turnout
Entertainment News
  1. Malayalam Actor Siddique Gets Interim Protection From Arrest In Rape Case From SC
  2. Mithun Chakraborty To Receive Dadasaheb Phalke Award I Here's The List Of All The Celebs Honoured With The Prestigious Award So Far
  3. Can Lalit Vachani’s New Documentary Change People’s Minds About Umar Khalid?
  4. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  5. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
US News
  1. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  2. First Flight Airport Closed Following Deadly Plane Crash At Wright Brothers National Memorial
  3. Mic’s On, No Audience: Breaking Down Rules For Vance-Walz CBS Debate
  4. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  5. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
World News
  1. Israel Launches ‘Operation Northern Arrow’, Targets ‘Hezbollah Terrorists’ In Lebanon
  2. Israeli Military Raids Across Lebanon, Say Reports; Defence Minister Gallant Shares 'Next Phase In War'
  3. Where Is Yahya Sinwar? Hamas Leader's Image At IDF Briefing Stirs Questions
  4. With Freedom Party's Win In Austria, Far-Right Surge Strengthens Across Europe | Explained
  5. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
Latest Stories
  1. South Korea To Criminalise Watching Or Possessing Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Under New Law
  2. United Arab Emirates Vs United States Highlights, Namibia T20I Tri-Series: USA Beat UAE By 15 Runs
  3. Death Toll Nears 100 After Hurricane Helene Devastates Southeastern US, Aid Efforts On
  4. SCO-W Vs SL-W, ICC Women's T20 WC 2024 Warm-Up Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  5. India Receives Final Price For 26 Rafale Marine Jet Deal. Here's What We Know
  6. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Highlights: Ravichandran Ashwin Takes Two Wickets As Bangladesh Trail By 26 Runs In Second Innings
  7. Pisces October 2024 Horoscope: Check Out Your Monthly Horoscope Based On Your Sign
  8. Aquarius October 2024 Horoscope: Check This Month's Predictions According To Your Zodiac Sign