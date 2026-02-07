India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

United States of America skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the their ICC T20 World Cup opening game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (February 7, 2026). India will not field pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the match as he is unwell, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the playing XI. All-rounder Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson have also been left out of the XI.

India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-Nora Fatehi
Dancer and actress Nora Fatehi performs during the opening ceremony before the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-
Artists performs during the opening ceremony before the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-singer Badshah
Indian rapper and singer Badshah performs during the opening ceremony before the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi performs during the opening ceremony before the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-Suryakumar Yadav
India's captain Suryakumar Yadav and United States' captain Monank Patel arrives with their team for national anthem during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-Rohit Sharma
Former India captain Rohit Sharma, second right, carries ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy along with ICC Chairman Jay Shah, right, during the opening ceremony before the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-Ishan Kishan
India's Ishan Kishan plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
India vs USA T20 World Cup cricket photos-Ali Khan
United States' Ali Khan, left, celebrates the wicket of India's Abhishek Sharma, right, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and the United States in Mumbai. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
