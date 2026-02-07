India Vs USA, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium
United States of America skipper Monank Patel won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the their ICC T20 World Cup opening game at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday (February 7, 2026). India will not field pace ace Jasprit Bumrah in the match as he is unwell, with Mohammed Siraj coming into the playing XI. All-rounder Washington Sundar and wicketkeeper-batter Sanju Samson have also been left out of the XI.
