Mumbai Vs Rest Of India Toss Update, Irani Cup: ROI Field First In Lucknow - Check Playing XIs

Rest of India captain Ruturaj Gaikwad won the toss and decided to bowl first against Mumbai in Lucknow on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) in their Irani Cup encounter. The toss was delayed due to a wet outfield and damp pitch, and play will now begin at 10:15am. (More Cricket News)
Mumbai are being led by out-of-favour India batter Ajinkya Rahane, and Gaikwad is leading the Rest of India team. While both sides had announced strong squads for the key clash, Mumbai will be without the services of Musheer Khan, who will miss the match owing to a neck fracture sustained in a road accident.
Playing XIs
Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devdutt Padikkal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Ricky Bhui, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Manav Suthar, Rahul Chahar, Yash Dayal, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed.
Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Siddhesh Lad, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Royston Dias, Mohit Avasthi.
This is India's second first-class competition in the ongoing season after India A won the recently-concluded Duleep Trophy.
The match, being played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, is being live telecast on Sports 18 Network TV channels in India. The Mumbai vs Rest of India game is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.