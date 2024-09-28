Cricket

Musheer Khan Ruled Out Of Irani Cup 2024 Following Road Accident In UP - Reports

Musheer, the brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow to join the Mumbai squad for the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India, starting October 1

Duleep Trophy 2024 Musheer Khan
Duleep Trophy 2024 Musheer Khan Photo: PTI/Shailendra Bhojak
info_icon

Mumbai's batting sensation Musheer Khan will be sidelined for 16 weeks following a road accident on Friday afternoon. The young talent will miss the upcoming Irani Cup in Lucknow, along with the beginning of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. (More Sports News)

According to a report by The Indian Express, Musheer Khan was traveling with his father, Naushad Khan, and two others from Azamgarh to Lucknow on Friday afternoon when their car collided with a divider and overturned on the Yamuna Expressway.

Musheer Khan celebrates his ton. - X
Musheer Khan's Strong Mindset Will Make Him Good India Option, Says Vijay Dahiya

BY PTI

Musheer, the brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow to join the Mumbai squad for the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India, starting October 1.

While his father and two others sustained minor scratches, Musheer is reported to have suffered a concussion and neck pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

Musheer recently competed in the Duleep Trophy, where he impressively scored 181 for India B against India A in the tournament opener.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Indian Premier League: What To Expect From IPL Governing Council Meet; Retention Purse, RTM Card Big Topics
  2. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Super Soppers In Action As Rain Eases
  3. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Starc Leaks 28 Runs In An Over; List Of Most Expensive Overs By Australian Bowlers
  4. Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3, Live Score: Black Caps Suffer Batting Collapse As Hosts Dominate
  5. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. AITA President Anil Jain's No Confidence Motion Withdrawn Amid Fund Misuse Allegations
  2. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  3. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  4. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  5. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Hypocrisy At Its Worst': India's Hard-Hitting Response To Pakistan At UNGA For Raking Up Kashmir Issue
  2. Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Awaits 3D Mapping Report; Court Says Ex-RG Kar Principal Could Get 'Capital Punishment If...'
  3. Naidu Vs Reddy: Jagan Postpones Temple Visit, CM Says No One Stopped Him | Tirupati Laddu Row
  4. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  5. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
Entertainment News
  1. Dame Maggie Smith Passes Away At 89: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, JK Rowling Pay Tribute To Harry Potter Star
  2. Ghaath Review: Chhatrapal Ninawe’s Three-Way Thriller Is Both Compelling And Frustrating
  3. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  4. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  5. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. US Troops To Leave Some Longstanding Bases In Iraq, Says New Deal
  2. Brazil: Lake In Sao Paulo Turns Bright Green, Visitors Shocked With Transformation
  3. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  4. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  5. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 28, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Lebanon: Hezbollah Leader's Daughter Zainab Nasrallah Reportedly Killed In Israeli Airstrikes; Headquarters Attacked In Beirut
  3. Weekly Horoscope For September 29th To October 5th: Check The Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. FDA Approves First New Schizophrenia Drug In 30 Years: Cobenfy Offers Hope With Fewer Side Effects | Details
  5. Berlin Marathon 2024 Live Streaming: Full Schedule, IST Timings, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know
  6. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  7. ENG Vs AUS: Hosts Level Series With 186-Run Win At Lord's - In Pics
  8. Cameron Green's Back Injury Casts Shadow On Participation In India Vs Australia Test Series