Musheer Khan Ruled Out Of Irani Cup 2024 Following Road Accident In UP - Reports

Mumbai's batting sensation Musheer Khan will be sidelined for 16 weeks following a road accident on Friday afternoon. The young talent will miss the upcoming Irani Cup in Lucknow, along with the beginning of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 season. (More Sports News)
According to a report by The Indian Express, Musheer Khan was traveling with his father, Naushad Khan, and two others from Azamgarh to Lucknow on Friday afternoon when their car collided with a divider and overturned on the Yamuna Expressway.
Musheer, the brother of India batter Sarfaraz Khan, was en route from Azamgarh to Lucknow to join the Mumbai squad for the Irani Cup match against the Rest of India, starting October 1.
While his father and two others sustained minor scratches, Musheer is reported to have suffered a concussion and neck pain. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further treatment.
Musheer recently competed in the Duleep Trophy, where he impressively scored 181 for India B against India A in the tournament opener.