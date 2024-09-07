Cricket

Musheer Khan's Strong Mindset Will Make Him Good India Option, Says Vijay Dahiya

Musheer impressed everyone, making a valiant 181 for India B against India A in the on-going Duleep Trophy at Bengaluru on Friday

musheer-khan-duleep-trophy-x-photo
Musheer Khan celebrates his ton. Photo: X
info_icon

Former India wicketkeeper Vijay Dahiya hailed Musheer Khan for his “strong mindset” and said the young batter will be an asset for Indian team in future if he maintains consistency. (More Cricket News)

His innings and a 205-run alliance with Navdeep Saini for the eighth wicket helped India B come back from a precarious 94 for seven and post 321 in the first innings.

Musheer Khan celebrates his ton. - X
Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 33-Year-Old Record

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“What makes Musheer different is his mindset, which is very strong. I can't predict the future but if he keeps on scoring runs consistently, he could be a very good option for the Indian team,” Dahiya told PTI videos.

Dahiya was in awe of Musheer’s consistency.

“The standout thing about his batting is his consistency. He started off from where he left the last season. He scored runs in the Ranji Trophy semifinal and final and then a hundred on the opening day of domestic cricket in 2024,” Dahiya said.

“Musheer started off as a left-arm spinner and eventually his transformation to batting reflects that, “Agar aap mehnat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye, shiddat se kisi cheez ke peeche pad jaaye to wo zarur milti hai (if you work hard for something, you will get it eventually”, he said.

Dahiya, who is the head coach of Purani Dilli 6 in the ongoing Delhi Premier League, said interacting with seniors like Rishabh Pant and Ishant Sharma was a learning experience for budding talents in the DPL.

“Rishabh Pant played just a match but the time he spent with boys in the hotel and in the practice motivated them.

“Ishant attended all the practice sessions and spent time with each of the boys. Unfortunately, he couldn't play due to an injury,” he said.

“All the boys praised Rishabh and Ishant because they never let them feel inferior to them. Instead, they felt a sense of belongingness and it calmed their nerves,” he added.

