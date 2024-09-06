Duleep Trophy 2024: Musheer Khan Breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 33-Year-Old Record

Teenage batting sensation Musheer Khan, showed his class as he smashed a mammoth 181-runs against India A in the Duleep Trophy 2024 at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. On a wicket that was assisting the bowlers, India B batters struggled to get runs. (More Cricket News)
Apart from Yashasvi Jaiswal, other batters failed to muster any runs. Post the wicket of Jaiswal on 30, Musheer Khan held the innings together as him along with Navdeep Saini took their team's total past 300-run mark.
Thanks to his knock of 181, he also went past Sachin Tendulkar's 33-year-old in Duleep Trophy. Musheer's knock of 181 was the fourth highest-score for a youngster on Duleep Trophy debut. Sachin had scored 159 on debut against West Zone against East Zone in 1991.
Highest individual score on Duleep Trophy
|Player
|Score
|Baba Aparajith
|212
|Vinod Kambli
|208
|Yash Dhull
|193
|Musheer Khan
|181
|Ajinkya Rahane
|172
|Sachin Tendulkar
|159
India B posted 321 in their first innings and in reply, India A are 134/2 at stumps on day 2 and trail by 187 runs.