The second Test match between India and Bangladesh finally got underway as Ravichandran Ashwin took two quick wickets to reduce Bangladesh to 26 for two in their second innings as India grabbed complete command of the rain-hit second Test at close on the fourth day on Monday. (Day 4 Blog | More Cricket News)
Bangladesh trail by 26 runs going into stumps on day 4. Ashwin did most of the damage with a two-wicket haul (2/14).
Earlier, aggressive fifties by Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul placed India in a commanding position. Jaiswal (71 off 52 balls) and Rahul (68 off 43 balls) helped India declare their first innings at 285 for nine for a lead of 52 runs. Virat Kohli made a fluent 47 off 35 balls.
Green Park pitch in Kanpur was kept undercover for most of the 2nd IND vs BAN Test as rain played spoilsport for much of the proceedings. However, day four was a respite as things got underway.
Will it rain on the fifth and final day of the Test match? Here's the weather forecast for the day 5 of the 2nd IND vs BAN Test in Kanpur -
As per AccuWeather, there will be sunshine and some clouds during the day. There is 0% chance of thunderstorms.
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 5
When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, day 5 action?
The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 2 action on TV?
The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 2 action?
The live streaming of the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on the JioCinema app.