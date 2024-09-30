Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh Live Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Will Play Finally Resume In Kanpur Today?

After back-to-back zero-over days, fans' patience is wearing thin and another wash-out could virtually spell curtains for the match. Follow the live cricket score and updates from Day 3 of the second India vs Bangladesh Test

Outlook Sports Desk
Match officials inspect the playing area on the third day of the second Test match between Bangladesh and India in Kanpur. Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur on Monday (September 30). After back-to-back zero-over days, fans' patience is wearing thin and another washed-out day could virtually spell curtains for the match. Just 35 overs of play has been possible in the rain-marred game so far, and all eyes will once again be on the skies at Green Park, to see whether play will finally resume. Follow the live cricket score and updates from the IND vs BAN match, right here.
Only 35 overs have been bowled in three days in the second Test match between India and Bangladesh. The last two days have been completely abandoned. Fans eagerly await the action on Day 4. HERE is what the weather forecast for today looks like.

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Day 4: Live Streaming Details

The second India vs Bangladesh Test is being live telecast on the Sports 18 and Colors Cineplex TV channels in India. It is being live streamed on the Jio Cinema app and website in India.

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day of the second and final Test between India and Bangladesh, in Kanpur.

