IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Live Streaming: When Does Action Begin? Check Today's Kanpur Weather Forecast

The frustrating wait to see more cricketing action in the second Test between India and Bangladesh might finally end on Day 4 of the match, i.e., Monday (September 30). (More Cricket News)
Just 35 overs were bowled on the first day and after that the play was called off due to bad light and poor weather in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium. The next two days too were abandoned due to weather and outfield conditions.
The weather forecast for Day 4 looks good but the condition of the outfield would decide if the play would take place or not. There were a few wet patches on the ground which could not be dried on Day 3 leading to no play. If they remain, we could be in for another frustrating wait.
As per Indian Meteorological Department, there could be a few spells of showers and the day would remain cloudy.
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4 Weather Update
There is a 7% chance of precipitation today in Kanpur.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 4
When to watch the India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, day 4 action?
The second Test between India Vs Bangladeshi is being played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days. However, the match could start half an hour early as a lot of time has been wasted. For that the field of play should be in proper conditions which it was not on Day 3.
Where to watch India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 4 action on TV?
The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to live stream the India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 4 action?
The live streaming of the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on the JioCinema app and website.
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Playing XIs:
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed