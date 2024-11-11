Cricket

Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams

Mohammad Amir, Shakib Al Hasan, Saim Ayub and Pathum Nissanka were the star attractions at the inaugural Lanka T10 Super League's player draft

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been snapped up by Kandy Bolts
Pakistan opener Saim Ayub has been snapped up by Kandy Bolts. Photo: AP
info_icon

With the player draft done and dusted, the six Lanka T10 Super League franchises, namely Colombo Jaguars, Galle Marvels, Hambantota Bangla Tigers, Jaffna Titans, Kandy Bolts and Nuwara Eliya Kings are set to battle it out in December in Kandy. (More Cricket News)

The teams have included some of the finest talent from all around the globe in their roster during the draft that was held on Sunday, 10 November in Colombo and in the pre-signings.

Colombo Jaguars who had their icon player, former Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews present at the draft, have roped in left-arm pacer Tymal Mills and Aamer Jamal.

The Galle Marvels have a blend of experienced campaigners and some young blood. With Maheesh Theekshana as the icon player and Shakib Al Hasan being there in the squad in the platinum category, the addition of someone like Jeffrey Vandersay adds more fuel to their bowling department.

Hambantota Bangla Tigers have some prominent names in the unit who have played a lot of shorter-format cricket all around the globe. The franchise has included the likes of Dushmantha Chameera, Richard Gleeson, Mohammad Shahzad and Soumya Sarkar alongside Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera and Hazratullah Zazai.

Jaffna Titans have put their weight behind some old school boys. Pakistan’s left-arm pacer Mohammad Amir and all-rounder David Wiese were picked up by the Titans during the player draft.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the second T20I in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2024. - AP
PAK Vs NZ: Mohammad Amir Credits Babar Azam, Other Seniors For Making Comeback Comfortable

BY PTI

Amir can prove lethal with his left-arm pace, while Wiese will play a key role both with the bat and ball. Along with them, youngster Dunith Wellalage has found a place for himself in the squad. He has got a decent start to his international career in white-ball formats for Sri Lanka and is a promising talent.

Kandy Bolts have added two of the most talented openers in the line up. The Bolts have Pathum Nissanka and Saim Ayub in the side and both have the potential to provide brisk starts to the team. The Bolts have also acquired the services of Shahnawaz Dahani, who is known for his express pace.

Nuwara Eliya Kings have stacked up a steady squad with Lahiru Madushanka, Kasun Rajitha, Avishka Fernando and Saurabh Tiwary being there in the side.

Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Streaming: The expanded tournament gets underway from Nov 21. - X/T10League
Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Lanka T10 Super League: Squads

Colombo Jaguars: Angelo Mathews (Icon), Azam Khan (Platinum), Kamindu Mendis (Cat A Local), Matheesha Pathirana (Cat A Local), Tymal Mills (Cat A Overseas), Asif Ali (Cat A Overseas), Angelo Perera (Cat B Local), Akila Dhananjaya (Cat B Local), Ali Khan (Cat B Overseas), Najibullah Zadran (Cat B Overseas), Isitha Wijesundara (Cat C Local 1), Ramesh Mendis (Cat C Local 2), Aamer Jamal (Cat C Overseas), Ranuda Somarathne (Emerging Local), Jewel Andrew (Emerging Overseas), Asitha Fernando (Optional 1), Dilshan Madushanka (Optional 2), Garuka Sanketh (Optional 3)

Galle Marvels: Maheesh Theekshana (Icon), Shakib Al Hasan (Platinum), Binura Fernando (Cat A Local), Bhanuka Rajapaksa (Cat A Local), Luke Wood (Cat A Overseas), Alex Hales (Cat A Overseas), Jeffrey Vandersay (Cat B Local), Chamindu Wickramasinghe (Cat B Local), Zahoor Khan (Cat B Overseas), Andre Fletcher (Cat B Overseas), Sandun Weerakkody(Cat C Local 1), Prabath Jayasuria (Cat C Local 2), Kesrick Williams (Cat C Overseas), Dumindu Sewmina (Emerging Local), Tadiwanashe Marumani (Emerging Overseas), Sadisha Rajapaksa (Optional 3)

Hambantota Bangla Tigers: Dasun Shanaka (Icon), Iftikhar Ahmed (Platinum), Dushmantha Chameera (Cat A Local), Kusal Perera (Cat A Local), Richard Gleeson (Cat A Overseas), Hazratullah Zazai (Cat A Overseas), Tharindu Ratnayake (Cat B Local), Isuru Udana(Cat B Local), Mohammad Shahzad (Cat B Overseas), Karim Janat (Cat B Overseas), Dhananjaya Lakshan (Cat C Local 1), Nishan Peiris (Cat C Local 2), Soumya Sarkar (Cat C Overseas), Shevon Daniel (Emerging Local), Brian Bennett (Emerging Overseas), Sahan Arachchige (Optional 1), Vijayakanth Viyaskanth (Optional 2), Chamath Gomez (Optional 3)

Jaffna Titans: Wanindu Hasaranga (Icon), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (Platinum), Charith Asalanka (Cat A Local), Kusal Mendis (Cat A Local), Mohammad Amir (Cat A Overseas), Johnson Charles (Cat A Overseas), Dunith Wellalage (Cat B Local), Nuwan Thushara (Cat B Local), David Wiese (Cat B Overseas), Dwaine Pretorius (Cat B Overseas), Pramod Madushan (Cat C Local 1), Pavan Rathnayake (Cat C Local 2), George Garton (Cat C Overseas), Traveen Mathew (Emerging Local), Kevin Wickham (Emerging Overseas)

Kandy Bolts: Thisara Perera (Icon), Imad Wasim (Platinum), Pathum Nissanka (Cat A Local), Dinesh Chandimal (Cat A Local), Saim Ayub (Cat A Overseas), George Munsey (Cat A Overseas), Chaturanga de Silva (Cat B Local), Milinda Siriwardana (Cat B Local), Shahnawaz Dahani (Cat B Overseas), Amir Hamza Hotak (Cat B Overseas), Shehan Jayasuria (Cat C Local 1), Chamika Gunasekara (Cat C Local 2), Chandrapaul Hemraj (Cat C Overseas), Danal Hemananda (Emerging Local), Arinesto Vezha (Emerging Overseas), Seekkuge Prasanna (Optional 1)

Nuwara Eliya Kings: Avishka Fernando (Icon), Saurabh Tiwary (Platinum), Dushan Hemantha (Cat A Local), Kasun Rajitha (Cat A Local), Benny Howell (Cat A Overseas), Kyle Mayers (Cat A Overseas), Lahiru Madushanka (Cat B Local), Danushka Gunathilaka (Cat B Local), Aftab Alam (Cat B Overseas), Oshane Thomas (Cat B Overseas), Nimsara Atharagalla (Cat Local 1), Yashoda Lanka (Cat C Local 2), Zubaid Akbari (Cat C Overseas), Vishen Halambage (Emerging Local), Rivaldo Clarke (Emerging Overseas), Chamika Karunaratne (Optional 1), Pulindu Perera (Optional 3)

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Lanka T10 Super League Player Draft: Check Final Squads Of All Six Teams
  2. IPL Mega Auction: James Anderson Headed To Chennai Super Kings? Michael Vaughan Deems It Likely
  3. Champions Trophy: PCB To Seek Clarity From ICC After India's Refusal To Visit Pakistan
  4. Manjrekar Criticizes Gambhir’s Press Conference Style, Urges BCCI To Reconsider Role
  5. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Jos Buttler 'Enjoyed' Setting England On Way To Second Win
Football News
  1. Ruben Amorim Relishing 'Difficult' Manchester United Challenge
  2. La Liga: Rodrygo And Vazquez Add To Growing Real Madrid Injury Problems
  3. Poppy And English Football: Here's Why Wrexham Captain James McClean 'Will Never Wear' The Flower Badge
  4. Concacaf Nations League Quarter-Finals: USA Recall Christian Pulisic, Weston Mckennie
  5. Turkish Super Lig: Court Sentences Ex-Club President Faruk Koca To Jail For Attacking Referee
Tennis News
  1. ATP Finals: Casper Ruud Stuns Carlos Alcaraz To Claim His 50th Tour-Level Win Of Season
  2. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  3. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  4. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  5. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
Hockey News
  1. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024 Highlights: Sangita Kumari Scores Twice As India Beat Malaysia 4-0
  2. IND Vs MAS, Women's ACT 2024: Sangita Kumari's Brace Helps India Beat Malaysia 4-0 In Opener
  3. Thailand Vs Japan Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch THA Vs JPN Match
  4. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: China Make Statement With 15-0 Win Over Thailand
  5. CHN Vs THA, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: China Thrash Thailand 15-0 In Dominant Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Massive Fire Breaks Out At Indian Oil Refinery In Vadodara; No Casualties
  2. 'LIE': TMC Alleges EC Of Becoming BJP's Wing After Delay In Action Against Sukanta Majumdar
  3. Karnataka Minister Calls HD Kumaraswamy 'Kaaliya'; Sparks Row
  4. Jharkhand Elections: JMM MLA Basant Soren Talks To Outlook About The Development of Dumka Region
  5. Manipur: 11 Militants Killed In Gunfight After Torching Shops, Homes, CRPF Camp In Jiribam
Entertainment News
  1. Sad Letters Of An Imaginary Woman Wistfully Glances Through Shards Of Memories
  2. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  3. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  4. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  5. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. 'Simply False': Kremlin Shuts Down Reports Of Trump-Putin Phone Call
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign