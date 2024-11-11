Cricket

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 will start from November 21 to December 2 and host some of the biggest stars in international cricket. Here are the squads, players and other details

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
Abu-Dhabi-T10-League
Abu Dhabi T10 League Live Streaming: The expanded tournament gets underway from Nov 21. Photo: X/T10League
info_icon

The eighth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league will get underway from November 21, and will feature a host of international stars with the opening fixture being Team Abu Dhabi taking on Ajman Bolts.

The tournament kick-starts from November 21 and will conclude on December 2. All the matches including the final will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Teams

In an expanded format from previous seasons, the current season will have 10 teams vying for the numero uno tag in Abu Dhabi. These squads will take on each other in a round-robin format.

Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Bolts, Morrisville SAMP Army, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Chennai Brave Jaguars, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, New York Strikers, UP Nawabs - are the teams.

Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Format

Tournament's first qualifier will see the top two teams lock horns while the fourth and fifth placed-teams will take on each other in the first Eliminator. Then, the Eliminator 2 sees the third-ranked team lock horns against the winner of the 1st Eliminator.

This will be followed by the second qualifier, that sees the loser of the 1st qualifier against the winner of the second Eliminator. The final will take place on Dec 2.

The New York Strikers are the reigning champions and will start their defense against Morrisville Samp Army on Nov 22.

Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Fixtures

Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Live Streaming Info:

Where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 Series 2024 in India?

The Abu Dhabi T10 2024 series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Moreover, one can stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  2. AFG Vs BAN, 3rd ODI Toss Update: Bangladesh Bat 1st Against Afghanistan In Series Decider
  3. WI Vs ENG, 2nd T20I: Buttler's 83 Helps Hosts Win In Barbados
  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd ODI LIVE Score: BAN Eye Solid Start Against The Afghan Atlans In Sharjah
  5. Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Gambhir Backs Sharma And Kohli, Confident Of Strong Comeback
Football News
  1. Inter 1-1 Napoli: Serie A Rivals Draw At San Siro
  2. Real Sociedad 1-0 FC Barcelona: Yamal's Absence Costs Catalans Three Points
  3. Premier League: Chelsea Hold Arsenal To 1-1 Draw; Gunners' Winless Run Stretches To Four Games
  4. Premier League: Manchester United Blank Leicester 3-0 In Last Game Before Amorim's Charge
  5. Ruben Amorim: Manchester Utd-Bound Manager Enjoys Winning Sporting CP Send-Off
Tennis News
  1. Tennis Channel Removes Jon Wertheim Following Barbora Krejcikova's Callout On Appearance-Based Coverage
  2. ATP Finals 2024: Jannik Sinner Shakes Off Rust To Beat Alex De Minaur
  3. ATP Finals: Big-serving Taylor Fritz Overpowers Daniil Medvedev
  4. WTA Finals 2024: Coco Gauff Beats Zheng Qinwen In Thriller To Win Maiden Title
  5. WTA Finals: Coco Gauff, 20, Pips Zheng Qinwen To Clinch Title For First Time
Hockey News
  1. China Vs Thailand Live Score, Women's ACT Hockey 2024: Dragons Unleash Fire On The Underdogs | CHN 12-0 THA
  2. Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024: South Korea Draw 2-2 Against Japan In The Opening Fixture
  3. Japan 2-2 South Korea, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Highlights: JPN, KOR Play Out An Entertaining Draw In Bihar
  4. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  5. China Vs Thailand Live Streaming, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024: When And Where To Watch

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Sanjiv Khanna Steps Into A Short But Closely-Watched Tenure As CJI
  2. Russian Deputy PM Visits India To Hold Bilateral Meeting With EAM Jaishankar
  3. 'No Religion Promotes Pollution': SC On Failure Of Firecracker Ban In Delhi
  4. Assembly Polls 2024: Pune Residents Launch ‘Citizen Manifesto’; Amit Shah To Hold Three Rallies In Jharkhand
  5. Supreme Court Rejects Bail Plea Of Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna In Rape, Sexual Assault Case
Entertainment News
  1. Poem Of The Wind Probes The Cracks Of Masculinity
  2. Becoming Our Beliefs: A Contemplation On Humans In The Loop
  3. In The Substance, Demi Moore Holds The Devastating, Fragile Centre Of A Ruthless Drama
  4. Sharda Sinha, Renowned Folk Singer And Padma Bhushan Recipient, Dies At 72
  5. ‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan
US News
  1. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  2. Donald Trump Sweeps All 7 Swing States With Arizona Win | US Election Results 2024
  3. After Trump's Win, South Korea's 4B Movement Finds Way In The US | What We Know
  4. Seattle: Man Stabs 9 People In Random Spree Over 2 Days, Arrested
  5. Who Is Susie Wiles, Trump's Campaign Manager & First Woman Chief Of Staff At White House
World News
  1. COP29 Kicks Off In Azerbaijan With Challenges From Trump Win And Climate Funding |Details
  2. Japan: Struggling Leader Ishiba Re-elected As Prime Minister
  3. Chief Of Staff, Border Czar And More To Come - What's Trump 2.0 Looking Like?
  4. Over 300 Protestors Arrested, Emergency Declared In Amsterdam Following Soccer Match Violence
  5. Another Typhoon Hits Storm-Weary Philippines, Thousands Evacuated
Latest Stories
  1. Netanyahu 'Okayed' Lebanon Pager Attacks As Israel Admits Its Role
  2. Sanjiv Khanna Sworn In As 51st Chief Justice Of India | All You Need To Know
  3. 'Hockey India League Experience Will Help Me Break Into Senior Team': Delhi SG Pipers' Rohit
  4. Horoscope For November 11, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights For Every Zodiac Sign
  5. Ukraine War: Donald Trump Dials Putin, Urges Russia To Not Escalate War
  6. Exploring Master Numbers: The Divine Power Of 11, 22, And 33
  7. Gautam Gambhir Press Conference Updates: Bumrah Will Lead In Perth If Rohit Not Available, Says IND Coach
  8. Weekly Horoscope For November 10th To November 16th: Discover The Astrological Predictions For Each Zodiac Sign