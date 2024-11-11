Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 Guide: Live Streaming, Teams, Fixtures - All You Need To Know

The eighth season of the Abu Dhabi T10 cricket league will get underway from November 21, and will feature a host of international stars with the opening fixture being Team Abu Dhabi taking on Ajman Bolts.
The tournament kick-starts from November 21 and will conclude on December 2. All the matches including the final will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.
Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Teams
In an expanded format from previous seasons, the current season will have 10 teams vying for the numero uno tag in Abu Dhabi. These squads will take on each other in a round-robin format.
Team Abu Dhabi, Ajman Bolts, Morrisville SAMP Army, Bangla Tigers, Deccan Gladiators, Chennai Brave Jaguars, Northern Warriors, Delhi Bulls, New York Strikers, UP Nawabs - are the teams.
Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Format
Tournament's first qualifier will see the top two teams lock horns while the fourth and fifth placed-teams will take on each other in the first Eliminator. Then, the Eliminator 2 sees the third-ranked team lock horns against the winner of the 1st Eliminator.
This will be followed by the second qualifier, that sees the loser of the 1st qualifier against the winner of the second Eliminator. The final will take place on Dec 2.
The New York Strikers are the reigning champions and will start their defense against Morrisville Samp Army on Nov 22.
Abu Dhabi T10 2024 Fixtures
Where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 Series 2024 in India?
The Abu Dhabi T10 2024 series will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India. Moreover, one can stream the tournament on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.