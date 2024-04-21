Cricket

PAK Vs NZ: Mohammad Amir Credits Babar Azam, Other Seniors For Making Comeback Comfortable

Left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir took two wickets in Pakistan's win over New Zealand in the second T20I. Amir said he felt more fit and energetic now compared to when he retired

AP
Pakistan's Mohammad Amir, second right, celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Tim Robinson during the second T20I in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2024. Photo: AP
Pacer Mohammad Amir says he is feeling comfortable on his comeback to Pakistan national set up after four years and credits goes to senior players, including captain Babar Azam, for giving him the confidence to play again at the international level. (More Cricket News)

Amir retired from all international cricket in late 2020, unhappy with the attitude of his former coaches Misbah ul Haq and Waqar Younis but has again made a comeback to the national team on the insistence of the current board set-up and management.

Amir, who took two wickets in the win over NZ on Saturday night, said he felt more fit and energetic now compared to when he retired.

The seasoned southpaw pacer said that sides did well when they had good bowling partnerships and he felt that playing with Naseem Shah and Shaheen Shah Afridi was good for the Pakistan team.

He also appreciated the fact that seniors in the team were doing their best to create a friendly and happy environment in the dressing room which would help the team in the build up to and in the World Cup.

"I am also happy to see the way the players have supported me on my comeback because of the pressure which was there on me," he said.

He acknowledged Shaheen and Babar for their support.

"When you're playing for your country, you can't explain the feeling. There was pressure, of course, because I was coming back after four years. The credit goes to the boys, Shaheen and Babar, for the way they gave me confidence," Amir said.

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Dean Foxcroft during the second T20I in Rawalpindi on April 20, 2024. - AP/Anjum Naveed
PAK Vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 3.5 Years Hence, Mohammad Amir Makes Ball Talk Again

BY Outlook Sports Desk

Talking to the media at the Pindi stadium after Pakistan's big win in the second T20 International against New Zealand on Saturday night, Amir said the sort of experience and talent the team had there should be no excuse for doing badly in the WC in June.

"I am ready to play any role for Pakistan and I have really enjoyed playing for my country again after so long," he said.

Amir is the only player in the Pakistan squad in this series to have won not one but two ICC titles as a player.

He played decisive roles in Pakistan winning the World T20 Cup final against Sri Lanka in England in 2009 and then against India in the 2017 Champions Trophy at the Oval.

The series against NZ is a third lease of life for Amir as a Pakistan player as he was fast tracked into international cricket back in late 2016 few months after he completed a ban for his role in the 2010 spot fixing scandal.

At that time it was thought that Amir’s career was over.

