Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series Live Streaming: Will Shakib Al Hasan Play? Schedule, Squads, Where To Watch - All You Need To Know

Know the squads, schedule, match timings, streaming details of the Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test series and the answer to the most important question — Will Shakib Al Hasan play — in this article

Shakib Al Hasan Cricket
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: X/ICC
South Africa will be playing two Tests in Bangladesh with both of them highly crucial from the point of view of the Proteas' World Test Championship final chances. (More Cricket News)

South Africa are currently fifth in the WTC standings and any more slip up would close the doors of final for them. The Proteas would want to gain full points from the series against Bangladesh with a full-strength squad named. Temba Bavuma will be leading the side but will not play the first Test due to an injury. Aiden Markram would fill on for Bavuma in the captain's slot.

Bangladesh would not be an easy opponent for the Proteas as the Tigers know how to hunt teams at home. A top class spin attack alongside forms the bedrock of Bangladesh's good track record at home. They will yet again attack the South African batters with their spinner and hope for their batters to do well in home conditions.

Shakib Al Hasan - X/KKRiders
Shakib Al Hasan Sure Of Not Going Home; Dream Of Farewell Test In Bangladesh Might Be Over

BY PTI

Know the squads, schedule, match timings, streaming details, and the answer to the most important question — Will Shakib Al Hasan play — in this article.

Will Shakib Al Hasan play Bangladesh vs South Africa 1st Test?

No, Shakib Al Hasan will not take part in the first Test against South Africa as he has not been able to travel to Bangladesh due to concerns over his security. He was also dropped from the squad for the first Test.

Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series Schedule And Timings

Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test: October 21-25 in Dhaka from 9:00am IST

Bangladesh Vs South Africa 2nd Test: October 29-November 2 in Chattogram from 9:00am IST

Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series Squad

South Africa squad Test series: Temba Bavuma (Unavailable for 1st Test), David Bedingham, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Tony de Zorzi, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Kyle Verreynne

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque Showrab, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Kumer Das (WK), Zaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad

Bangladesh Vs South Africa Test Series Live Streaming

Bangladesh vs South Africa Test series will be live streamed on FanCode app and website in India. The Test matches will not be available to watch on TV.

