Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan Apologizes For Silence During Student's Protest, Hopes To Play Farewell Test At Home

Shakib Al Hasan has been accused of being involved in the murder of a student during the unrest but Shakib was playing a T20 league in Canada at that point in time

shakib al hasan X the munsaf daily
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes for his silence in the Bangladesh riots. Photo: X | The Munsaf Daily
info_icon

Bangladesh cricket great Shakib Al Hasan has tendered an unconditional apology for his "silence" during the recent civil unrest against ousted PM Sheikh Hasina, a move that might clear the decks for a farewell Test match at home against South Africa. (More Cricket News)

He is targeting the opening Test starting October 21 in Mirpur as his swansong. There is a second Test in Chittagong but it is believed that Shakib will play the first game and then fly off to the USA, where he is settled with his wife and three children.

"Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people's uprising," Shakib, who has been named as an accused in a murder case in Bangladesh, wrote on his official Facebook page.

"While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise.

"If I were in your place, I too might have been upset," wrote the all-rounder, who was a Member of Parliament in the Hasina government that was overthrown owing to a student protest against quota in jobs.

Shakib Al Hasan - X/BCBTigers
Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief

BY Outlook Sports Desk

During the recent Test series in India, the 37-year-old, who has played 71 Tests for Bangladesh, expressed his desire to play his final five-day game at home provided the current regime can arrange a security cover for him. He had gone to the UAE after the Tests against India, having already bid adieu to the T20Is following the World Cup in June.

He has been accused of being involved in the murder of a student during the unrest but Shakib was playing a T20 league in Canada at that point in time.

Bangladesh Cricket Board's new president Faruque Ahmed had dismissed Shakib's request, saying that the BCB was not a security agency and could not guarantee any cover for him.

However, sports advisor to the government Asif Mahmud said that he could be provided security provided he made his political stance clear.

The veteran Kolkata Knight Riders star also made it clear that his only target as a politician was the development of his hometown Magura.

"I was briefly the member of parliament from the Magura-1 constituency. My political involvement was primarily driven by my desire to contribute to the development of my hometown Magura.

"As you know, it is difficult to directly impact the development of one's area without a specific role in Bangladesh.

"My wish to develop this area is what motivated me to become an MP. However, at the end of the day, my primary identity is as a cricketer for Bangladesh. No matter where I have been or in what position, I have always carried cricket in my heart."

Shakib's public apology is likely to ensure that he gets a farewell in Bangladesh Whites at his favourite Sher-e-Bangla Stadium in Mirpur.

"You all know that I will soon be playing my last match… I want to say goodbye to all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better."

He then went on to make an emotional plea to all his fans.

"I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not. I believe that at this farewell moment, you will all be with me. Together, we will close the story that, in truth, stars not me, but all of you."

