Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief

Shakib announced last month that he wished to play his last Test in Bangladesh during South Africa's tour to the Asian nation

Shakib-al-hasan-cricket-bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan Photo: X/BCBTigers
After being the face of Bangladesh cricket for almost two decades, the country's cricket board might just be able to give Shakib Al Hasan the parting gift he wished for. (More Cricket News)

The 37-year-old announced last month that he wished to play his last Test in Bangladesh during South Africa's tour to the Asian nation. If that wish could not be fulfilled as he feared for his security in his home country, the all-rounder made it clear that the second Test between India and Bangladesh marked the end of his career in the long format.

Shakib was a lawmaker in the Awami League government that was headed by long-time Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina. However, Hasina had to leave the country due to massive protests against her. The anger against Hasina and her government has also resulted in attacks on the members associated with her party, as per many media reports. Thus, Shakib was concerned over visiting his own country.

However as per the latest report, Bangladeshi officials are open to providing Shakib security.

"He (Shakib) is a player who has contributed a lot to the country. Since he wishes to play his final Test match in Bangladesh, I personally hope he gets that opportunity," said the Youth and Sports Advisor of the country Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. "We will absolutely provide the highest level of security for our players. If there are any allegations against anyone, that is a different issue. I cannot comment on that, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Law. However, we have already committed to ensuring Shakib Al Hasan's security, and we will honour that commitment."

Bangladesh Cricket Board president Faruque Ahmed too insisted that the legendary all-rounder has a "good chance" to play his final Test in his own country.

"I have had communication with Shakib and he has a good chance to retire at home," Faruque told reporters after completing a board meeting at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

A top official from Bangladesh Cricket Board told Cricbuzz that they are doing their best to help Shakib play his final Test match in the country. However another official said that the bigger problem for Shakib was not entering the country but leaving.

The two-Test series between Bangladesh and South Africa begins October 21 with the second match from October 29.

Shakib, a left-hand batter and a left-arm orthodox spinner, is arguably the greatest cricketer Bangladesh has ever produced. A veteran of 71 Tests, the 37-year-old remained among the top all-rounders all through his career. He has already retired from T20Is and the 2025 Champions Trophy will put curtains on the international career of the legendary all-rounder.

