Shakib Al Hasan Has 'Good Chance' To Play His Final Test In Bangladesh, Says BCB Chief

"He (Shakib) is a player who has contributed a lot to the country. Since he wishes to play his final Test match in Bangladesh, I personally hope he gets that opportunity," said the Youth and Sports Advisor of the country Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain. "We will absolutely provide the highest level of security for our players. If there are any allegations against anyone, that is a different issue. I cannot comment on that, as it falls under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Law. However, we have already committed to ensuring Shakib Al Hasan's security, and we will honour that commitment."