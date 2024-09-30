Shakib Al Hasan To Be Provided Security Upon Return To Bangladesh But He Will Have To...

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will be provided with security upon his return to his home country, the sports advisor of the South Asian nation Asif Mahmud announced. However, the all-rounder will have to clarify his political stance to reduce public anger against him. (More Cricket News)
Shakib is currently in India playing the last of the two-match Test series. The legendary all-rounder had expressed his desire to play the last Test of his storied career in Dhaka against South Africa in October. However, he had admitted that due to the political scenario in Bangladesh, him playing in his home country might not be possible, which could mean that the ongoing Test in Kanpur might be his last.
Protesters had forced the then Bangladesh Prime Minister Shekh Hasina to resign and leave the country in August. Shakib was a member of Parliament from Hasina's party and faces public anger for not denouncing the former prime minister's rule. The all-rounder has also been named, along with 146 others, in a murder case related to the protests. He has not been in the country since the T20 World Cup that began in June.
As per the sports advisor of Bangladesh, Shakib will be provided security like any other Bangladeshi sportsperson but he needs to express his political standpoint to reduce the anger against him.
"We will give Shakib, the player, enough security, as much as a sportsperson. This is our responsibility. We will give him (security) if he comes to the country," said Mahmud.
However, he also noted that if the public is angry, then five or six bodyguards can not protect anyone.
"The public could however be angry at him for his political identity. If half the country's population is angry at me, then the five or six security persons I have won't be enough to protect me. Shakib can however reduce the public's anger through his own words. I think he has to clarify his political standpoint. [Former Bangladesh captain and MP] Mashrafe Mortaza already talked about his situation. So if there are security risks from the people, then no one can give security to anyone. Even [then prime minister] Sheikh Hasina could not be provided the security, she had to flee the country. So Shakib has to make his political stance clear."
As for the murder case, Bangladesh law advisor had earlier said that the FIR would not cause a hindrance for Shakib to return to Bangladesh. The sports advisor too repeated the same.
From India, Shakib will reportedly go to the United States where his family resides.