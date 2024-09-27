Shakib Al Hasan's Farewell Test At Home In Doubt Amid Security And Legal Concerns

Bangladesh cricket legend Shakib Al Hasan’s hopes of playing a farewell match in his homeland have hit a roadblock with Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Faruque Ahmed stating that the board cannot ensure his personal security. (More Cricket News)
Shakib, who announced his immediate retirement from T20 Internationals on Thursday, had expressed a desire to play his final international match in Bangladesh against South Africa in October, but only if his safety could be guaranteed.
The 37-year-old all-rounder has found himself embroiled in legal trouble back home, where he has been named as an accused in a murder case stemming from the political unrest in Bangladesh in July-August.
The unrest, which led to hundreds of deaths, also resulted in the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Shakib, a member of Parliament from Hasina's Awami League party, is now facing an uncertain future due to the ongoing investigation.
Speaking to local media, BCB president Ahmed clarified the board’s limitations regarding Shakib’s security. "Shakib's security is not in the board's hands. The board can't provide an individual with personal security. His security has to come from the highest level of the government," Faruque explained.
"BCB is not a security agency like the police or RAB (Rapid Action Battalion). We haven't spoken to anyone in the government about him. Since his case is a sub-judice matter, we can't really do much about it."
This statement leaves Shakib’s return to Bangladesh in limbo, and with it, the possibility of a home farewell match at Mirpur. Shakib has indicated that the second Test against India in Kanpur will be his last in the traditional format if the Mirpur farewell match does not come to fruition.
His final international appearance is now set to take place during the upcoming Champions Trophy, most probably to be held in the UAE and Pakistan.
Faruque acknowledged Shakib's desire to play his last Test match at home but stressed the personal nature of the decision. "Of course, there's going to be nothing like it, [if he plays] his last Test at home. Shakib is going through a difficult phase of his life. I didn't try to [talk him out of retirement]. He thought this was the right time for him to retire, and I respect his decision," he added.
(With PTI Inputs)