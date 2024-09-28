Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Live Streaming: Start Delayed Due To Rain; Check Weather Forecast

The ground was wholly covered when it was raining on Saturday morning and it is believed that the action may resume soon

Green Park Stadium in Kanpur
Green Park Stadium on Saturday morning in Kanpur. Photo: X | BCCI
The opening day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh saw a heavy downpour which led to early stumps and only 35 overs were bowled at the Green Park in Kanpur on Friday. (Day 2 Blog | More Cricket News)

Before the start of day 2, the Green Park was under covers due to persistent rain and the second day's play is expected to start with a delay. However, the official time to start the action on day 2 is 9:30 am IST.

Bangladesh were asked to bat first and were 107/3 after 35 overs when the umpires decided to halt the game. Earlier, the match was stopped due to bad light but heavy showers followed and it went on for hours which forced the officials to end the day's play after 35 overs.

The ground was wholly covered when it was raining and it is believed that once rain stopped, the action may resume soon.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 2 Weather Report

It was raining in the morning on Saturday and the covers were on. The weather forecast shows a lot of rain for the next few days.

Kanpur Weather Report Accuweather screengrab
Day 2 weather forecast of IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test match in Kanpur. Photo: screengrab
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, Day 2

When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test, day 2 action?

The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1. The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST on all days.

Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 2 action on TV?

The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to live stream the India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test, day 2 action?

The live streaming of the second Test between England and Sri Lanka will be available on the JioCinema app.

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Playing XIs:

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed

