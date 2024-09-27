IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh Opener Zakir Hasan Makes Slowest Zero On Indian Soil

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar

Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan plays a shot on the third day of the first test cricket match between India and Bangladesh, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai. PTI Photo/R Senthilkumar