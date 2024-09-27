IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1: Bangladesh Opener Zakir Hasan Makes Slowest Zero On Indian Soil

Bangladesh opener Zakir Hasan registered an unwanted record when he went back without making any run in his 24-ball inning against India in Kanpur's Green Park on Friday. (Day 1 Blog | More Cricket News)
He made a 24-ball duck which is the slowest zero by any opening batter in Test cricket against India. He was dismissed by Akash Deep in the ninth over. Yashasvi Jaiswal caught a sharp diving catch in the gully to send Hasan back to the pavilion.
Jasprit Bumrah created pressure for Hasan as he was clearly uncomfortable while playing the Indian speedster. He bowled 18 deliveries to him and Hasan never looked confident while facing him.
Shaun Marsh's 21-ball zero against India in Pune back in 2017 is second on the list. Zak Crawley made a 16-ball duck in Dharamsala this year which is the fourth slowest after Majid Khan's 17-ball duck in Delhi, in 1968.
Hasan's 0 off 24 balls is also the slowest duck by the top seven batters against India in Test cricket. There are four Australians after Hasan on this list - Ian Chapell made a 22-ball zero in 1968 in Sydney. Steve Waugh made a 21-ball duck in Sydney in 1986, Shaun Marsh's performance in Pune in 2017 and Cameron Green's 21-ball duck in Sydney in 2021 are joint third.
Zakir Hasan made 3 (22) & 33 (47) in the first Test match against India in Chennai. Bangladesh are 74/2 after 26 overs at lunch break on the opening day in Kanpur. Rain has delayed the start of the second session.