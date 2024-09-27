India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Eyes On Pitch, Weather As Kanpur Hosts First Match In Three Years

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 in Kanpur. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Welcome to the live coverage of the opening day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Talks about an unsafe stand, two pitches, and weather have dominated the build-up to the match. On the match day, the eyes are on the playing XIs of both the teams. Will teams add an extra spinner? If India decide to bring in a spinner will it Kuldeep or Axar? India are expected to dominate and the visitors will hope they can put the hosts under pressure to induce some mistakes. Follow live proceedings, right here.

LIVE UPDATES

27 Sept 2024, 08:21:38 am IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Weather Report Kanpur’s weather could pose challenges for the Day 1 match, with cloudy skies, 27°C, 88% humidity, and light winds at 10 km/h. There's a 46% chance of showers after 11:00 AM. There was overnight rain, and it's still overcast. The covers were removed briefly, but we'll have to wait and see how the day unfolds.

27 Sept 2024, 08:10:47 am IST IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Full Squads India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal, Dhruv Jurel Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy