India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Eyes On Pitch, Weather As Kanpur Hosts First Match In Three Years

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Weather Report
Kanpur’s weather could pose challenges for the Day 1 match, with cloudy skies, 27°C, 88% humidity, and light winds at 10 km/h. There's a 46% chance of showers after 11:00 AM.
There was overnight rain, and it's still overcast. The covers were removed briefly, but we'll have to wait and see how the day unfolds.
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Full Squads
India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal, Dhruv Jurel
Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Live Streaming Details
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: When The Match Starts?
The second Test match at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium will start at 9:30 am IST. The toss will happen half an hour before that. The players are entering the stadium.