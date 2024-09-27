Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Eyes On Pitch, Weather As Kanpur Hosts First Match In Three Years

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 LIVE Score: Follow live cricket scores and key updates from the opening day of the IND Vs BAN 2nd Test, here

Outlook Sports Desk
27 September 2024
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 in Kanpur. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Welcome to the live coverage of the opening day of the second Test match between India and Bangladesh being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur. Talks about an unsafe stand, two pitches, and weather have dominated the build-up to the match. On the match day, the eyes are on the playing XIs of both the teams. Will teams add an extra spinner? If India decide to bring in a spinner will it Kuldeep or Axar? India are expected to dominate and the visitors will hope they can put the hosts under pressure to induce some mistakes. Follow live proceedings, right here.
IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Weather Report

Kanpur’s weather could pose challenges for the Day 1 match, with cloudy skies, 27°C, 88% humidity, and light winds at 10 km/h. There's a 46% chance of showers after 11:00 AM.

There was overnight rain, and it's still overcast. The covers were removed briefly, but we'll have to wait and see how the day unfolds.

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Full Squads

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dayal, Dhruv Jurel

Bangladesh: Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Taijul Islam, Jaker Ali, Nayeem Hasan, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy

IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: Live Streaming Details

IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with KL Rahul the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim - | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

BY Outlook Sports Desk

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1: When The Match Starts?

The second Test match at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium will start at 9:30 am IST. The toss will happen half an hour before that. The players are entering the stadium.

