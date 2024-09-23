India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

After securing a 280-run victory in the 1st IND vs BAN Test in Chennai, all eyes turn to the second Test match wherein the hosts will eye a series victory against the Tigers that starts from September 27, Friday at Green Park, Kanpur. (More Cricket News)
India, who were in a spot of bother in the 1st innings of the first Test, were thankful to Ravichandran Ashwin's century and Ravindra Jadeja's fighting fifty. The visitors in return were bowled out for 149.
In reply, India posted a mammoth 515-run target thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the second innings. Ashwin then turned the game on it's head with a six-wicket haul as India won the first Test.
It remains to be seen whether India deploy Kuldeep Yadav for the 2nd Test whereas Bangladesh could look to refresh their team after 1st Test defeat.
Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Match
When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?
The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1 . The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match on TV?
The second Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.
Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match live streaming?
The live streaming of the second Test between India and Bangladesh will be available on the JioCinema app.
India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Liton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik