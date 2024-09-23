Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online

India will eye series victory over Bangladesh in Kanpur that will kick-start from Friday, September 27 in Kanpur

India vs Bangladesh Cricket 1st Test Day 3_3
IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: India's Ravichandran Ashwin, right, celebrates with KL Rahul the wicket of Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim | Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

After securing a 280-run victory in the 1st IND vs BAN Test in Chennai, all eyes turn to the second Test match wherein the hosts will eye a series victory against the Tigers that starts from September 27, Friday at Green Park, Kanpur. (More Cricket News)

India, who were in a spot of bother in the 1st innings of the first Test, were thankful to Ravichandran Ashwin's century and Ravindra Jadeja's fighting fifty. The visitors in return were bowled out for 149.

In reply, India posted a mammoth 515-run target thanks to centuries from Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant in the second innings. Ashwin then turned the game on it's head with a six-wicket haul as India won the first Test.

It remains to be seen whether India deploy Kuldeep Yadav for the 2nd Test whereas Bangladesh could look to refresh their team after 1st Test defeat.

Live Streaming Details For India Vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Match

When to watch the India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match?

The second Test between India Vs Bangladesh will be played at the Green Park in Kanpur from September 27-October 1 . The match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST.

Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match on TV?

The first Test between India and Bangladesh will be telecast live on the Sports18 channel.

Where to watch India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test match live streaming?

The live streaming of the first Test between England and Sri Lanka will be available on the JioCinema app. 

India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Dhruv Jurel (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Md. Siraj, Akash Deep, Yash Dayal

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim (Wicket-keeper), Liton Kumer Das (wk), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Jaker Ali Anik

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Rapid Jayasuriya Wraps Up 63-Run Win Over Kiwis In Galle
  2. Nepal Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch NEP Vs OMN
  3. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Caribbean Premier League 2024: When, Where To Watch TKR Vs SLK Match
  4. SL Vs NZ, 1st Test: Hosts Beat Kiwis By 63 Runs - In Pics
  5. India Vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BAN Match On TV And Online
Football News
  1. Serie A: Inzaghi Questions Inter's Attitude As Fonseca Hails Milan's Courage
  2. Stuttgart Vs Dortmund, Bundesliga: Deniz Undav Opens Up After 5-1 Victory
  3. Villareal Vs Barcelona, La Liga: Flick Concerned About Extent Of Ter Stegen's 'Serious Injury'
  4. Inter Vs AC Milan: Rossoneri Beat Rivals 2-1 At San Siro - In Pics
  5. Ligue 1: Marseille Beat Lyon In Five-Goal Thriller - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Stars As Team Europe Emerge Victorious - In Pics
  2. Laver Cup: Carlos Alcaraz Hands Team Europe Stunning Victory Over Team World
  3. Carlos Alcaraz Criticizes Congested Schedule Of Elite Tennis Events: 'They're Going To Kill Us!'
  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Fights Back To Beat Daria Kasatkina In Korea Open Final
  5. Laver Cup: Tiafoe 'Felt Like Federer' In Triumph Over Medvedev
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. What Are Semiconductors, Why Are They Crucial? Decoding Tech As PM Fetches 'Watershed' Project In US
  2. Atishi Takes Charge As Delhi CM With Message For Arvind Kejriwal'a Return
  3. 'Watching, Downloading Child Pornography Are Offences': Key SC Order On Child Porn Laws In Detail
  4. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
Entertainment News
  1. Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies Is India's Official Entry For Oscars 2025
  2. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  3. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  4. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  5. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
US News
  1. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  2. Bibles, Sneakers And NFTs: How Trump Is Turning Merch Into Millions
  3. US: Mass Shooting In Alabama Kills 4, Several Injured In Birmingham
  4. Trump Rejects Second Debate As Kamala Harris Agrees To October 23 CNN Showdown
  5. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
World News
  1. Israel VS Hezbollah: Strikes Continue As Fears Of All-Out War Peak; IDF Probes Top Hamas Leader's 'Possible Death'
  2. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  3. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  4. Marxist Leader Dissanayake Says 'Victory Belongs To All' Following Win In Sri Lanka Presidential Polls
  5. Modi, Biden Celebrate Expanding India-US ties
Latest Stories
  1. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  2. Who Is Anura Dissanayake ー Sri Lanka’s First Marxist President | What Is His Stance On India?
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, September 23, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  4. IND Vs BAN: Chappell Brands Pant 'Ideal' For The Upcoming Tour Of Australia - Here's Why
  5. Modi US Visit: PM Meets Indian Community, Tech CEOS and Palestinian President | Day 2 Highlights
  6. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris Leads In Latest Polls; Trump Declares November Polls His 'Last' | Top Points
  7. Tirupati Temple Laddu Row: SIT Formed, Previous YSRCP Govt Blamed, Sanitisation Ritual Held | Latest
  8. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test: Karthik Admires Ashwin's 'Love Story Made In Heaven'