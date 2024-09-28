India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Persistent Rain In Kanpur

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 in Kanpur. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday. Weather and poor light combined to halt the first day's proceedings at just 35 overs. Bangladesh resume Day 2 from 107/3 and India will be ready to pick up the remaining wickets soon. Follow the live cricket updates of the IND Vs BAN match, here.

LIVE UPDATES

28 Sept 2024, 08:59:21 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Play Delayed The start of Day 2 has been delayed because of ongoing rain. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.

28 Sept 2024, 08:49:40 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Weatherman DK On Duty Doesn't look great at the moment #weathermanDK#INDvsBAN #CricketTwitter pic.twitter.com/AS4W5m3xlm — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 28, 2024

28 Sept 2024, 08:29:41 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Day 1 Recap On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, only 35 overs were bowled before rain forced play to be called off in Kanpur. India won the toss, and Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first -- a decision that paid off. Akash Deep struck early, dismissing opener Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck. Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, Player of the Match in the first Test, continued his fine form, removing Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh reached 107/3 before the rain interruption, with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) remaining unbeaten.

28 Sept 2024, 08:22:38 am IST India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Weather Report The weather in Kanpur is expected to range between 28°C and 24°C, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day and generally cloudy conditions. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, humidity at 90%, and winds at 11 km/h, which could disrupt the game, much like on day one. Kanpur Weather Report Accuweather screengrab