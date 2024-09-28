India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Persistent Rain In Kanpur

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Play Delayed
The start of Day 2 has been delayed because of ongoing rain. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Weatherman DK On Duty
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Day 1 Recap
On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, only 35 overs were bowled before rain forced play to be called off in Kanpur. India won the toss, and Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first -- a decision that paid off. Akash Deep struck early, dismissing opener Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck.
Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, Player of the Match in the first Test, continued his fine form, removing Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh reached 107/3 before the rain interruption, with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) remaining unbeaten.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Weather Report
The weather in Kanpur is expected to range between 28°C and 24°C, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day and generally cloudy conditions. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, humidity at 90%, and winds at 11 km/h, which could disrupt the game, much like on day one.
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: When Action Starts?
The live action of the second day of the second India vs Bangladesh Test match being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will start at 9:30 am IST if everything seems fine.