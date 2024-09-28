Cricket

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Persistent Rain In Kanpur

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Follow the live cricket updates of the IND Vs BAN match, here

O
Outlook Sports Desk
28 September 2024
28 September 2024
India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1 in Kanpur. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma
Welcome to the live coverage of the second day of the India vs Bangladesh, 2nd Test being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur on Saturday. Weather and poor light combined to halt the first day's proceedings at just 35 overs. Bangladesh resume Day 2 from 107/3 and India will be ready to pick up the remaining wickets soon. Follow the live cricket updates of the IND Vs BAN match, here.
LIVE UPDATES

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Play Delayed

The start of Day 2 has been delayed because of ongoing rain. Stay tuned for more updates as the situation unfolds.

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Weatherman DK On Duty

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Day 1 Recap

On Day 1 of the ongoing second Test between India and Bangladesh, only 35 overs were bowled before rain forced play to be called off in Kanpur. India won the toss, and Rohit Sharma chose to bowl first -- a decision that paid off. Akash Deep struck early, dismissing opener Zakir Hasan for a 24-ball duck.

Local boy Ravichandran Ashwin, Player of the Match in the first Test, continued his fine form, removing Najmul Hossain Shanto. Bangladesh reached 107/3 before the rain interruption, with Mominul Haque (40*) and Mushfiqur Rahim (6*) remaining unbeaten.

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: Weather Report

The weather in Kanpur is expected to range between 28°C and 24°C, with thunderstorms predicted throughout the day and generally cloudy conditions. There’s a 70% chance of precipitation, humidity at 90%, and winds at 11 km/h, which could disrupt the game, much like on day one.

Kanpur Weather Report
Kanpur Weather Report Accuweather screengrab

India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2: When Action Starts?

The live action of the second day of the second India vs Bangladesh Test match being played at the Green Park Stadium in Kanpur will start at 9:30 am IST if everything seems fine.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Start Of Play Delayed Due To Persistent Rain In Kanpur
  2. ENG Vs AUS, 4th ODI: Liam Livingstone Lights Up Lord's As England Level Series 2-2
  3. IRE Vs SA: Patrick Kruger, Ryan Rickelton Star For South Africa In T20I Series Opener Against Ireland
  4. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Saint Lucia Kings Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch CPL Match 29 On TV And Online
  5. South Korea Vs Indonesia, Sub Regional East Asia-Pacific Qualifier B Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
Football News
  1. Crystal Palace 0-7 Chelsea: Blues Run Riot To Keep Sonia Bompastor Perfect
  2. Borussia Dortmund 4-2 Bochum: Serhou Guirassy Brace Inspires Comeback Victory
  3. AC Milan 3-0 Lecce: Quickfire Goals Seal Rossoneri Triumph In Seria A
  4. Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 Rennes: Bradley Barcola Shines Ahead Of Arsenal Clash
  5. Wayne Rooney Lauds 'Excellent' Plymouth Argyle Defence In Luton Town Victory
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Coco Gauff Sees Off Clara Burel In The First Round On Return To Beijing
  2. China Open 2024: Naomi Osaka Ends Long Wait For Comeback Win Against Yulia Putintseva
  3. Emma Navarro Vs Zhang Shuai, China Open: Home Favourite Shocks US Open Semi-Finalist
  4. Carlos Alcaraz Overpowers Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard In Straight Sets To Advance At China Open
  5. Coco Gauff Focused On Serving Up Goods Under New Coach Matt Daly
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Himachal Street Vendors Row: Congress Asks Minister Vikramaditya To Follow Party's Ideologies
  2. Weather Wrap: IMD Issues 'Red' Alert For Sikkim Amid Landslides; Predicts Heavy Rain In Maharashtra, Gujarat, Odisha
  3. Mpox In India: Kerala Confirms Its 2nd Infection, India's 3rd Case So Far
  4. Elections 2024 Wrap: Shah's '3rd Gen' Message To Cong Over Art 370, Hooda's Haryana CM Post Outlook
  5. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
Entertainment News
  1. Emergency Release Date Row: What Are The Changes Recommended By CBFC For Kangana Ranaut's Film?
  2. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  3. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  4. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  5. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Middle-East Tension: 6 Dead, 91 Injured As Israel Targets Hezbollah Leader Nasrallah; Strikes Headquarters In Beirut
  2. JSOWs Explained: America’s Long-Range Glide Bombs For Ukraine
  3. Pak PM Sharif Raises 'Kashmir' Issue At UNGA Compares Kashmiris With Palestinians | Details
  4. What Are The Key Accusations Against NYC Mayor Eric Adams?
  5. 'My Country Is At War': Israeli PM Netanyahu Vows To 'Degrade' Hezbollah At UNGA
Latest Stories
  1. FIR Filed Against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah For Alleged Scam In MUDA Case
  2. UFC Fight Night: Benoit Saint-Denis On Home Bout, 'God Of War' Nickname & More | Exclusive
  3. Haryana Elections 2024 | Outlook Speaks with Karnal Congress Candidate Sumita Singh
  4. IND Vs BAN 2nd Test Toss Update: India Bowl First Against Bangladesh; Check Playing XIs
  5. Daily Horoscope, September 27, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  6. Earth-Like Exoplanet Orbiting White Dwarf Offers New Hope For Our Planet's Survival | Here's How
  7. Japan's Lawmakers Pick Former Defence Minister Shigeru Ishiba As Next PM
  8. Parliamentary Standing Committees Formed: BJP To Lead 11 Panels, Congress Gets 4 | Details