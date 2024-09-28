While India are playing Bangladesh in the 2nd Test in Kanpur's Green Park Stadium, another interesting duel is being fought at the ground: monkey vs langur. (More Cricket News)
Yes, monkeys around the Green Park Stadium will have to battle past the langurs if they have to get food from the spectators who are enjoying the match from the stands.
As per a report in the Indian Express, langurs and their handlers have been hired by the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association (UPCA) to take care of the monkey menace at the stadium. Monkeys at the stadium can take away food from the spectators and camerapersons.
Quoting the venue director Sanjay Kapoor, the Indian Express stated that the broadcast camera persons in the stands are at the highest risk of monkeys stealing with their snacks and drinks.
“To avoid the terror of monkeys, we have langurs (long-tailed leaf monkeys) to take care of them,” Kapoor said.
As per the report, the raised stand just beyond the boundary line used by television crew to place the camera at the stadium and record the match was covered with black cloth at the back and on either sides. This was done to reduce the chances of monkeys getting access to eatables.
The services of langurs have been used at the Green Park Stadium in the past too.
India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test Day 1
India won the toss and opted to bowl first. Akash Deep took the wickets of both Bangladesh openers, Zakir Hasan and Shadman Islam, to reduce the visitors to 29 for two. However, skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto partnered with former captain Mominul Haque to raise a half-century partnership. R Ashwin then trapped Shanto in front of the wickets to give India the third wicket.
Bangladesh's score was 107/3 before bad light forced players to leave field and rain ensured that they would not return further on the day.
India are 1-0 up in the two-match series.