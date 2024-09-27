IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test: Bangladesh Superfan 'Tiger Roby' Assaulted, Rushed To Hospital - Report

A Bangladesh cricket superfan, known as 'Tiger Roby', was reportedly rushed to a Kanpur hospital on Friday (September 27, 2024) after allegedly being assaulted by some Indian spectators during the first day of the second India vs Bangladesh Test, at Green Park Stadium. (Match Blog | Streaming | More Cricket News)
“They hit me on my back and lower abdomen and I could not breathe,” Roby was quoted as saying in a Sportstar report, even as the security personnel rushed him to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment.
The report added that the police at the venue refuted Roby's allegations. “One of our officers found him gasping for breath near the C block entrance, and he was struggling to speak. It seems like a case of dehydration, but we will wait for the doctors’ advice,” a police source was quoted as saying in the report.
It is unclear as to what sparked the alleged assault and/or confrontation between the two parties.
Earlier, in the opening session of the second Test, Bengal pacer Akash Deep struck twice in overcast conditions to dislodge both openers but Bangladesh fought back through skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto to reach 74 for two at lunch.
However, India's in-form all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin trapped Shanto in front in the post-lunch session to leave the visitors three down, before receding light due to overcast conditions forced play to be stopped. Bangladesh were batting at 107 for three at that stage.