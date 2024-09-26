Cricket

IND Vs BAN | India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much: Shakib Al Hasan

The two teams have played 14 times against each other with India winning 12 contests while the remaining two ended in draws

Shakib-al-hasan-india-bangladesh-cricket
Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan walks to the pavilion after losing his wicket on the fourth day of the first cricket test match between India and Bangladesh, in Chennai, India, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. Photo: AP/Mahesh Kumar A.
info_icon

Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan on Thursday admitted that travelling to India is the toughest Test assignment and pitches don't make much difference due to the sheer quality of the hosts. (More Cricket News)

Bangladesh are still searching for their first Test win against India since 2000, when they first clashed in Dhaka.

The two teams have played 14 times against each other with India winning 12 contests while the remaining two ended in draws.

“If you look at other countries, every now and then they will lose one or two games. But in India, you hardly see them losing in Test matches. So yes, I would say you are right,” Shakib told reporters when asked if a tour to India was indeed the toughest assignment.

Bangladesh all rounder-Shakib Al Hasan. - Photo: X | Akshay Tadvi
Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“We won against them in the ODI series in Bangladesh, we were very close to win a game against them in a Test match in Bangladesh. In Test cricket, we haven't got the success that we are looking for. Tomorrow we will have another opportunity.

“I thought in patches we played really well in Chennai. But having said that, finishing the match in three-and-a-half days wasn't ideal for us. We felt like we were a better team than that. So, we need to show that in tomorrow's match,” he added.

Bangladesh did extremely well to win the Test series 2-0 in Pakistan before coming to India, and Shakib drew a comparison between the two teams.

“Pakistan is a relatively new team. In experience, I would say, if you look at the matches they played and if you look at our team and the matches we have played, we have got more experience than them. And in Test cricket I think that is a massive factor.

“If I talk about India, they are the number one team in the World Championship at this moment. They are probably unbeatable at home. I saw a stat somewhere where for some 4000 days they have been unbeaten in India. So, that shows how good they are in India.

“They have been doing well outside India as well. Any country that came to India finding it difficult, we are no different there. But having said that, we have to play really well against them to be able to show the fight that we feel like we can put on,” he noted.

Asked if a spin-friendly pitch in Kanpur would help their cause, Shakib was clear that tracks are not a big factor when it comes to competing against quality teams.

“When you play against a team like India, Australia, England, pitches don't matter much because they will obviously have their weapon with which they can attack us.

File photo of Bangladesh ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - AP Photo/Bikas Das
Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check

BY Outlook Sports Desk

“They will have quality spinners, they will have quality fast bowlers, they will have quality batsmen. So, I don't think pitch will have any effect. It's just we have to perform better than what we have done in Chennai.”

Shakib exhorted the young Bangladeshi batters to score big for the team to be competitive.

“If I talk about batting only, I think there has been an improvement. If you see from the first innings to the second innings. First innings we bowled out for about 150.

“In the second innings, we scored about 250. If we can score 350, somewhere there, I think that will be a huge improvement. And 350 to 400 on first innings will give us a lot of confidence and the dressing room will feel a lot more comfortable,” he said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN | India The Toughest Assignment, Pitches Don't Matter Much: Shakib Al Hasan
  2. India Vs Australia: Pujara Will Be A Big Miss, Reckons Vihari; Names This Player To Be Crucial
  3. Aiden Markram Focuses On Developing Young Talent For South Africa’s Future In T20I Captaincy
  4. Marsh Hails Pant's Comeback: 'A Ripping Bloke We’d Wish To Have In The Australian Team'
  5. Tanzania Vs Malawi, T20 WC Africa Sub Regional A Toss Update: TAN Bat First Against MAL
Football News
  1. Chennaiyin FC Vs Mohammedan Sporting LIVE Score, ISL 2024-25: CFC 0-0 MSC, Irfan Yedwad Shining
  2. EFL Cup: Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo Score Twice As Liverpool Beat West Ham United 5-1 - In Pics
  3. La Liga 2024-25: 'Perfect' Barca Still Have Room For Improvement, Says Coach Hansi Flick
  4. Erik Ten Hag Questions Manchester United Mentality In UEFA Europa League Opener
  5. Mikel Arteta Warns Ethan Nwaneri Over Taking Next Arsenal Step After EFL Cup Display
Tennis News
  1. China Open 2024: Jannik Sinner Beats Nicolas Jarry To Advance To The Round Of 16
  2. Alcaraz Hoping Davis Cup Finals Will Not Be Nadal's 'Last Dance'
  3. China Open: Osaka Makes Winning Start Under Williams' Former Coach In Beijing
  4. Hangzhou Open Title: Former US Open Champion Marin Cilic Makes ATP History
  5. Jeevan, Vijay Win Hangzhou Open; Yuki Runner-Up at Chengdu; Sumit Nagal Loses In Beijing Open Qualifying Round
Hockey News
  1. Harmanpreet And Team Ready To Face World Champions Germany, Eye Revival Of Hockey Spirit In Delhi
  2. India To Host Germany For Two-Match Hockey Series In October - Check Details
  3. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  4. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  5. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Mpox Advisory: Health Secretary Advises States And UTs To Strengthen Preventive Measures | Key Details
  2. Paracetamol, Pan-D Among 50+ Drugs Flagged As 'Not Of Standard Quality' | Full List
  3. PM Modi Calls Launch Of PARAM Rudra Supercomputers A ‘Big Achievement’ | Key details
  4. Day In Pics: September 26 2024
  5. GTB Hospital Murder Mastermind Arrested In Meerut
Entertainment News
  1. Why All We Imagine As Light Could Have Been India’s Strongest Oscar Bid
  2. Kangana Ranaut's Emergency Can Be Released If Certain Cuts Are Made: Censor Board To Bombay HC
  3. #MeToo: Malayalam Actor Edavela Babu Arrested In Sexual Assault Case, Later Released
  4. Totoro For The Young And The Old: On Hayao Miyazaki’s Transcendental Cinema
  5. Actor-Legislator M Mukesh Arrested In Rape Case By SIT And Released On Bail
US News
  1. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  2. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  3. Failures Of Secret Service Before Trump's July Assassination Bid Were 'Preventable': Senate Report
  4. US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris, Donald Trump Locked In A Tight Race, Reveal Polls
  5. US Elections 2024: Minnesota, Virginia And Other States Head To The Polls | What We Know About Early Voting
World News
  1. Fresh Strikes Hit Beirut After Netanyahu's Call To 'Keep Fighting' | Key Developments
  2. Manufacturing Renaissance & Taxing The Rich: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris Talk Economy Ahead Of US Elections 2024
  3. Hurricane Helene Could Leave A Trail Of Catastrophe. Here’s What To Expect
  4. He Spent Half A Century In Jail For A Murder He Never Committed. Now He Has Been Released
  5. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
Latest Stories
  1. Why Has Indian-Origin Author Jhumpa Lahiri Turned Down Prestigious Award
  2. IND Vs BAN, 2nd Test Preview: India Aim For Clean Sweep Against Bangladesh In Kanpur
  3. Nipah: Kerala's Annual Health Hazard Could Be Yet Another Impact Of Ecological Imbalance
  4. Shakib Al Hasan Set to Retire From Tests In Kanpur, Pushes For Farewell Match In Bangladesh
  5. 'Hindus Go Back': BAPS Temple Desecrated In California, 2nd Incident In 10 Days| A Look At Past Cases
  6. American Woman Dies In Sarco Capsule In Switzerland, Triggering Arrests And Ethical Debate | Controversy Explained
  7. Elections 2024 Wrap: PM Trolls Congress 'Infighting', Shah Says Party Would Impose 'Pak's Agenda' In J&K
  8. Ireland Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IRE Vs RSA Match