Cricket

Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check

A video claiming to show Shakib hailing the protesters has gone viral amid chaos in Bangladesh. A huge mob of protesters stormed the Prime Minister's palace on Monday forcing the Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country

Shakib Al Hasan-Bangladesh-Cricket
File photo of Bangladesh ODI captain Shakib Al Hasan in action during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 AP Photo/Bikas Das
info_icon

Did the star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed solidarity with the protests in Bangladesh and put out a video thanking the students?(More Sports News)

A video claiming to show Shakib hailing the protesters has gone viral amid chaos in Bangladesh. A huge mob of protesters stormed the Prime Minister's palace on Monday forcing the Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country.

How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline - | Photo: AP
How Bangladesh Protests Flared Up Overnight And Led To PM Sheikh Hasina’s Exit | Timeline

BY Danita Yadav

The protesting students demanded an end to the quota system that allocates 30 per cent of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. In response to the unrest, more than 11,000 individuals had been arrested and over 200 killed.

With Hasina fleeing the country, the video of Shakib has gone viral. The video shows the all-rounder saying: “Assalam Walaikum, first, I want to thank the students of Bangladesh for their revolutionary protests. I stand in solidarity with the movement.”

Watch the viral video here

A voice in the background also claims that tis backing the protesting students. Text overlaid on the video reads: “Finally, Shakib Al Hasan agreed with the students (translated from Bangla).”

Fact Check

While the video is not morphed or a deepfake, the context has been mischievously changed. Shakib made this video way back in 2018, expressing support for students protesting for better road conditions.

The star all-rounder has not yet made any comment on the ongoing protests.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check
  2. ICC Monitoring Bangladesh Crisis, Women's T20 World Cup In Limbo
  3. Pakistan Super League Set To Clash With IPL Next Year
  4. Suresh Raina Continues To Get Taste Of Success Outside Cricket Field
  5. ICC Player Of The Month: India's Washington Sundar Nominated For July Along With Gus Atkinson
Football News
  1. Real Madrid: Carlo Ancelotti Says 'Nothing Changes' For Jude Bellingham Despite Kylian Mbappe's Arrival
  2. Rodgers Lauds Celtic's 'Critical' Start To Title Defence After Kilmarnock Demolition
  3. Celtic 4-0 Kilmarnock: Champions Open Title Defence With Dominant Victory
  4. English Premier League: Iraola Insists Tottenham Target Solanke Out Injured For Bournemouth Despite Exit Speculation
  5. Serie A: Federico Chiesa Told To Find New Club 'As Soon As Possible' By Thiago Motta
Tennis News
  1. Sebastian Korda Walks In Father's Footsteps With Washington Open Triumph
  2. Washington Open: Former World No 1 Paula Badosa Ends Two Year Trophy Drought
  3. Novak Djokovic Eyes Los Angeles 2028 Olympics After Gold Medal Glory In Paris 2024
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Djokovic Outclasses Alcaraz On Chatrier To Win First Gold Medal - In Pics
  5. Cristina And Sara Of Spain Claim Bronze In Tennis Women's Doubles At Paris Olympics 2024
Hockey News
  1. Pakistan Legend Hassan Sardar Predicts Gold For The Indian Hockey Team At Paris Olympics 2024
  2. India Vs Great Britain Hockey Quarter-Final, Paris Olympics: Chak De India Actor’s Shocking Connection With Amit Rohidas’ Red Card Revealed
  3. IND Vs GER Hockey Semi-Final, Paris Olympics: Motivated India Look To Script Another Historic Chapter- Preview
  4. India Vs Germany, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs GER Semi-Final Match On TV And Online
  5. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Amul India's Brilliant Tribute To Men's Hockey Goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Bangladesh Protest: India's Border With Neighbouring Country On 'High' Alert Amid Unrest; PM Modi Briefs Cabinet
  2. India Suspends All Train Services To Bangladesh Indefinitely
  3. Kerala: 3 Diagnosed With Amoebic Brain Fever After Bathing In Pond; Health Minister Issues Advisory
  4. SC Seeks Details Of New Castes Added Under OBC List From Bengal Govt | Know All About It
  5. Bangladesh Unrest: Air India, IndiGo Cancel Dhaka Flights
Entertainment News
  1. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  2. Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan And Sajid Nadiadwala Come Together For 'Housefull 5'-Report
  3. 'You Have Truly Changed My Life': Riteish Deshmukh's Birthday Wish For 'Baiko' Genelia D'Souza
  4. Madhuri Dixit To Reportedly Play Serial Killer In Nagesh Kukunoor's 'Mrs Deshpande'
  5. Rimi Sen Finally Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumours: Got Fillers, Botox, PRP Treatment Done, Nothing Else
US News
  1. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  2. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  3. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
  4. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Admits To Placing Dead Bear Cub In Central Park
  5. Jimmy John’s Introduces $10 Combo Meal, Joins Value Meal War
World News
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi, India's NSA Meets Her; Protesters Loot Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Can You Spot AI-Generated Text? OpenAI's New Tech Might Help—Or Not!
  3. Watch| Agitated Bangladeshi Protesters Vandalise, Loot PM Residence 'Ganabhaban'
  4. Hurricane Debby Makes Landfall in Florida, Transforms Into Category 1 Hurricane Posing Flood Threats
  5. Taylor Swift Announces Five New Opening Acts For London Wembley Shows | See The Full Lineup
Latest Stories
  1. Bangladesh Protests LIVE: Sheikh Hasina Lands Near Delhi, India's NSA Meets Her; Protesters Loot Her Dhaka Residence
  2. Kishore Jena At Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Round On TV And Online
  3. Gulshan Devaiah Breaks His Silence On 'Ulajh's Performance At The Box Office: Struggle Is The Salt That Makes Success Taste Good
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Top 5 Quotes From 'The Fastest Man On The Planet', Noah Lyles
  5. Weather News: Death Toll Reaches 222 In Wayanad; Flood-Like Situation In Pune, Gujarat
  6. Bangladesh Protests: India Issues Advisory For Nationals After Violent Unrest Kills Nearly 100
  7. Weekly Horoscope For August 4th To August 10th: Discover Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Today's Horoscope For August 5, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs