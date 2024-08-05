Did Shakib Al Hasan Stand With Bangladesh Protests And Thanked Students? Viral Video Fact Check

Did the star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan expressed solidarity with the protests in Bangladesh and put out a video thanking the students?(More Sports News)
A video claiming to show Shakib hailing the protesters has gone viral amid chaos in Bangladesh. A huge mob of protesters stormed the Prime Minister's palace on Monday forcing the Sheikh Hasina to resign and flee the country.
The protesting students demanded an end to the quota system that allocates 30 per cent of government jobs to relatives of veterans from Bangladesh's 1971 War of Independence. In response to the unrest, more than 11,000 individuals had been arrested and over 200 killed.
With Hasina fleeing the country, the video of Shakib has gone viral. The video shows the all-rounder saying: “Assalam Walaikum, first, I want to thank the students of Bangladesh for their revolutionary protests. I stand in solidarity with the movement.”
A voice in the background also claims that tis backing the protesting students. Text overlaid on the video reads: “Finally, Shakib Al Hasan agreed with the students (translated from Bangla).”
Fact Check
While the video is not morphed or a deepfake, the context has been mischievously changed. Shakib made this video way back in 2018, expressing support for students protesting for better road conditions.
The star all-rounder has not yet made any comment on the ongoing protests.