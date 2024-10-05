Cricket

IND Vs BAN, 1st T20I Stats Preview: H2H Record, Most Runs, Wickets, Best Bowling Figures

India will face Bangladesh in the first T20I match in Gwalior on Sunday. Here are the head-to-head records, most runs, most wickets, best bowling figures and best batting score by India and Bangladesh players in T20Is

suryakumar yadav rinku singh sanju samson X cricket chamber
Rinku Singh (L), Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav during a practice session. Photo: X | Cricket Chamber
India are set to host Bangladesh in the first T20I match of the bilateral series starting on Sunday, 6 October. New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior is the venue for the opening match. (More Cricket News)

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian side has some uncapped players who are set to make their international debut in the series. Mayank Yadav, Harshit Rana and Nitish Reddy are those players.

Shivam Dube was replaced by Tilak Varma in the squad after he suffered a back injury. Varun Chakravarthy received a national call-up after two years.

The Najmul Hossain Shanto-led Bangla side looks more experienced with players like Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy and Mahmudullah in the squad. Mustafizur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Shoriful Islam will lead the bowling department.

India Vs Bangladesh: Head-To-Head Record In T20Is

India and Bangladesh have played against each other in 14 matches and India have won 13 of them while Bangladesh have won only one match.

Total matches played - 14

India won - 13

Bangladesh won - 1

India Vs Bangladesh 1st T20I Full Squads

India: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Riyan Parag, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Varun Chakravarthy, Nitish Reddy, Harshit Rana

Bangladesh: Litton Das(w), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah, Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mahedi Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon

Let's take a look at some records for India and Bangladesh team in T20Is

Most Runs

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has the record for most T20I runs for India. He has 4231 runs in 159 matches. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan has the record for most runs (2551 runs in 129 matches).

Most Wickets

Spinner Yuzvendra Chahal holds the record for most T20I wickets (96) for India. For Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan holds the record with 149 wickets in 129 matches.

Best Bowling Figures

The best T20I bowling figures for Bangladesh are 5/22 in 4 overs by Mustafizur Rahman against New Zealand at the Eden Gardens in 2016. Deepak Chahar's 3.2-0-7-6 against Bangladesh in Nagpur T20I in 2019 is the best bowling figure for India.

Best Batting Figures

Shubman Gill's 126 not out off just 63 balls against New Zealand in Ahmedabad is the best score for an Indian batter in T20Is. For Bangladesh, Tamim Iqbal has the only T20I hundred. His 103 off just 63 balls against Oman in 2016, Dharamsala is the best T20I score by any Bangladesh batter.

