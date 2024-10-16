Cricket

Shakib Al Hasan Set For Farewell Test At Home As Bangladesh Reveal Squad For First Match Against SA

Shakib has been accused of being involved in the murder of a student but the Bangladesh veteran was taking part in a T20 league in Canada at the time of the incident

Shakib-al-hasan-cricket-bangladesh
Shakib Al Hasan. Photo: AP/Vijay Verma
info_icon

Shakib Al Hasan is set for his last appearance in Test cricket in front of the home crowd as the venerable all-rounder was named in Bangladesh's squad for the first match against South Africa, starting in Dhaka on Monday.  (More Cricket News)

Before the second and final Test against India at Kanpur, Shakib had expressed his wish to play his final Test at home against South Africa, provided the Bangladesh Cricket Board was able to ensure his safety.

Khaled Ahmed is the only omission from the squad that recently toured India.

Shakib has been accused of being involved in the murder of a student but the Bangladesh veteran was taking part in a T20 league in Canada at the time of the incident.

Shakib Al Hasan - X/BCBTigers
BPL Draft: Shakib Al Hasan To Play For New Franchise Chittagong Kings - Check All Squads

BY Outlook Sports Desk

However, Faruque Ahmed, the new president of the BCB had rejected Shakib's request saying the board was not a security agency and could not guarantee any cover for him.

The sports advisor to Bangladesh's interim government Asif Mahmud said that Shakib would be provided security once his political stance was clear.

Shakib in return had issued an unconditional apology for his silence during the civil unrest in Bangladesh, which saw the ousting of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Firstly, I would like to pay my respects to all the students who sacrificed their lives, led the anti-discrimination movement, and were martyred or injured during the people's uprising," Shakib wrote on his official Facebook page.

"While no sacrifice can compensate for the loss of a loved one, nothing can fill the void of losing a child or a brother, to those of you who were hurt by my silence during this critical period, I respect your feelings and sincerely apologise."

He also passed on a message to the Bangladesh fans.

"You all know that I will soon be playing my last match… I want to say goodbye with all of you around. At the moment of farewell, I want to shake hands with those whose applause compelled me to play better," he wrote.

Shakib Al Hasan. - AP/Vijay Verma
Shakib Al Hasan To Be Provided Security Upon Return To Bangladesh But He Will Have To...

BY Outlook Sports Desk

"I want to meet the eyes of those who cheered in joy when I played well and whose eyes welled up with tears when I did not. I believe that at this farewell moment, you will all be with me. Together, we will close the story that, in truth, stars not me, but all of you," Shakib added.

Bangladesh will depart for the UAE following the two-Test series against South Africa to take on Afghanistan in a three-match series.

Since Shakib is also a part of the ODI side, the squad's departure would also ensure his exit from the country.

Bangladesh squad for 1st Test

Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Shadman lslam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (wk), Jaker Ali, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana.

