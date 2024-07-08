Plugin & Play

Crickex Announced As Principal Sponsor Of LA Knight Riders For Major League Cricket 2024

Crickex has become a beloved name among cricket enthusiasts, offering a variety of online games.

Crickex
info_icon

Crickex, the premier online sports exchange platform, is thrilled to announce its sponsorship of the Los Angeles Knight Riders in the ongoing Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 season, started from July 6th.

As the principal sponsor, Crickex aims to strengthen its support for one of the league's most dynamic teams, enhancing its presence in the sports and entertainment sectors of the region.

A spokesperson for the LA Knight Riders expressed enthusiasm about the partnership: "We are delighted to welcome Crickex as our Principal Sponsor. With our shared commitment to community values and ambition, we look forward to a long and successful collaboration with an esteemed brand like Crickex, for this season of Major League Cricket”.

Echoing this sentiment, a Crickex representative added, "We are excited to join forces with the LA Knight Riders and be part of this incredible league. This partnership aligns perfectly with our mission to deliver top-tier entertainment. We have high hopes for the MLC 2024 season and are eager to witness cricket history being made with the LA Knight Riders."

Founded in 2019, Crickex has become a beloved name among cricket enthusiasts, offering a variety of online games, including live casino games, horse racing, and cricket betting. Crickex provides a secure and enjoyable environment for online gaming and sports betting enthusiasts.

This marks Crickex's first major partnership with an American cricket team, and the company is committed to working closely with the LA Knight Riders' community sports trust. Together, they aim to enhance the fan experience and contribute to the growth of Major League Cricket.

With Crickex's support, the LA Knight Riders are poised for an exciting and successful MLC 2024 season.

Disclaimer: The above is a contributor post, the views expressed are those of the contributor and do not represent the stand and views of Outlook Editorial.

Tags
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
PHOTOS

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG-W Vs NZ-W Match
  2. James Anderson Retirement: Veteran Accepts England's Change Of Tack As Final Test Looms
  3. Siechem Madurai Panthers Vs Trichy Grand Cholas, TNPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch SMP Vs TGC, Match 7
  4. Lanka Premier League: Phillips, Pathirana Open Up On Their Performance Against Rivals Dambulla Sixers
  5. SLC Appoints Former Cricketer Sanath Jayasuriya As Sri Lanka's Interim Head Coach
Football News
  1. Chelsea New Coach Enzo Maresca Promises To Bring Excitement, Asks Fans To 'Trust The Idea'
  2. Spain Vs France, UEFA Euro 2024, Semi-Final 1 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs FRA Match
  3. ESP Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024 Semi-Final Preview: Spain Vs France Match Facts, Key Stats, Team News
  4. Argentina Vs Canada Preview, Copa America Semi-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players
  5. Netherlands Vs England, UEFA Euro 2024, 2nd Semi-Final: Three Key Player Battles To Watch Out For
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: Coco Gauff, Emma Raducanu Knocked Out In Last 16 - In Pics
  2. Taylor Fritz Vs Alexander Zverev Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  3. Wimbledon: Alcaraz Pips Humbert; Sinner To Face Medvedev In Quarter-Finals - In Pics
  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Holger Rune Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Match
  5. Wimbledon: Emma Raducanu Has No Regrets Over Andy Murray Withdrawal- Here's Why
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  3. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  5. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. Mumbai: Train Runs Over Woman, She Miraculously Survives | Watch
  3. Jharkhand: 11 Ministers Take Oath In CM Hemant Soren's Cabinet After He Wins Floor Test | Full List
  4. Tiff With 'Jilted Ex', LV Bags, FIR: Firebrand TMC MP Mahua Moitra And Her Controversies
  5. Modi Gets Red Carpet Welcome In Russia, Dy PM Accompanies Him To Hotel; Set To Meet Putin
Entertainment News
  1. Manisha Koirala Recalls A Famous Photographer Scolded Her For Refusing To Wear A Bikini
  2. Aryan Khan Spotted Partying With A Mystery Woman; Sparks Dating Rumours With Larissa Bonesi Once Again
  3. Varun Sharma, Sunny Singh Recount Their Most Memorable Moments From Sets Of ‘Wild Wild Punjab’
  4. Taapsee Pannu Reveals 'Dhak Dhak' Co-Producers Abandoned The Film After Getting Their Money
  5. Neetu Kapoor Marks 66th Birthday Switzerland With Daughter Riddhima, Netizens Miss Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt
US News
  1. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  2. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  3. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  4. Hurricane Beryl Hits Texas Coast: Current Location, Warnings And Other Key Details
  5. Boeing Agrees To Plead Guilty In Fatal Crashes Case, Faces $243.6 Million Fine
World News
  1. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua
  2. 'Real Luxury Is...': Internet Divided As Indian Woman Sparks Debate On Life Quality In India Vs US
  3. Middle School Students Prank Attack: Teachers Targeted With Fake TikTok Accounts And Harassment | Controversy Explained
  4. Low Wages, High Costs: Inside NFL Cheerleader Pay
  5. French Election Result 2024: President Macron Refuses PM's Resignation As No Faction Reaches Majority
Latest Stories
  1. Alanna Panday And Husband Ivor McCray Welcome Baby Boy; Ananya Panday Expresses Happiness Over Welcoming Her Nephew
  2. Chhattisgarh CM Sets Education Reform Agenda In Jashpur's Shala Pravesh Utsav
  3. Bihar BEd Entrance Exam Result 2024 Released, Get Direct Link
  4. Supreme Court Dismisses West Bengal Govt Plea Against CBI Probe In Sandeshkhali Violence Case
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas Starrer Crosses Rs 500 Crore Mark In India
  6. Today Sports News Live: Rune Faces Djokovic In Wimbledon Last 16; Build Up To ESP Vs FRA In Euro SFs
  7. NEET 2024 Supreme Court Hearing Highlights: More Facts Needed Before Re-NEET, Says SC; Next Hearing On July 11
  8. Breaking News July 8 LIVE: Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Visit Manipur; At Least 4 Soldiers Injured After Army Vehicle Attacked In J&K's Kathua