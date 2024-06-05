Cricket

Major League Cricket: Pat Cummins Signs Four-Year Contract With San Francisco Unicorns

The second season of the USA franchise T20 league, which has acquired List A status from the global governing body ICC, is slated from to be played from July 6 to 29

X/@CricketAus
Australian National Cricket Team captain Pat Cummins Photo: X/@CricketAus
info_icon

Pacer Pat Cummins has signed a four-year contract with San Francisco Unicorns, becoming the latest Australian to join USA' Major League Cricket. (More Cricket News)

The second season of the USA franchise T20 league, which has acquired List A status from the global governing body ICC, is slated from to be played from July 6 to 29.

"MLC is developing at a rapid rate, and the US market potential is huge for cricket,” Cummins said in a video post on the franchise's X handle.

The Australian Test and ODI skipper has so far played only in one overseas league -- the IPL. He has also not play Australia's Big Bash League since the 2018-19 season.

"While cricket is integral to my involvement, the global network and long-term possibilities offered by the owners specifically, and Silicon Valley more broadly, presented a unique opportunity for me and my life beyond cricket."

Andre Russell played for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023 - MLC
T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA

BY Outlook Sports Desk

With Australia scheduled to tour the West Indies for a full series in June-July next year, it remains to be seen if the frontline pacer is available for the T20 league.

Cummins will have explosive Aussie batter Jake Fraser McGurk as his teammate at the franchise.

Glenn Maxwell, Travis Head and Steve Smith have inked deals with Washington Freedom, who have also signed New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra.

Shakib Al Hasan and David Miller (Los Angeles Knight Riders), Anrich Nortje and Romario Shepherd (MI New York), Aiden Markram and Daryl Mitchell (Texas Super Kings), and Nandre Burger and West Indies' Obed McCoy (Seattle Orcas) have also signed up for the MLC.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Pune Car Crash: Police Move Juvenile Justice Board To Seek Extension Of Teen's Remand
  2. Odisha Assembly Election 2024 Result: BJD's 24-Year Rule Ends As BJP Sweeps Odisha | Full Winners List
  3. India Deserves Faster Economic Growth That's Ecologically Sustainable: Jairam Ramesh
  4. Pak Intruder Held Near LoC In J-K's Poonch
  5. Air Canada Delhi-Toronto Flight Gets Bomb Threat, Nothing Suspicious Found
Entertainment News
  1. Here's Why Anurag Kashyap Is Not Keen To Make A Film With Shah Rukh Khan, Director Reveals The Real Reason
  2. Prabhas Announces 'Kalki 2898 AD' Trailer Release Date With A New Poster
  3. 'Mr & Mrs Mahi' Box Office Collection Day 5: Janhvi Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Starrer Breaches Rs 20 Crore-Mark
  4. Shekhar Suman Praises Katrina Kaif's Journey In Bollywood, Says Son Adhyayan Can Learn From Her Trajectory
  5. Neha Sharma Expresses Gratitude For Her Father's Supporters In Lok Sabha Elections 2024
Sports News
  1. Major League Cricket: Pat Cummins Signs Four-Year Contract With San Francisco Unicorns
  2. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  3. India Vs Kuwait, FIFA World Cup Qualifier Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Sunil Chhetri's Last Outing
  4. England Vs Scotland, T20 World Cup: Mott Adamant ENG Had 'all Things In Favour' Before Washout
  5. Women's Euro 2025: England's Qualification Hopes 'Boosted' After France Win
World News
  1. Slovenia Recognises A Palestinian State, New Fighting Flares In Central Gaza
  2. India Elections 2024: Result Day Comes With Many Shocks And Surprises
  3. Donald Trump Joins TikTok. What Are His New Views On The App He Once Wanted To Ban?
  4. Heat Wave Alert: California, Arizona, Las Vegas Brace For Record-Breaking Temperature, Health Risks
  5. Bald Eagles Are Back In US, New Jersey To Delist The Species From Endangered List
Latest Stories
  1. In Rajasthan, Congress Breaks Jinx, Opens Account After A Decade
  2. Lok Sabha Election 2024 Final Results: No Party Wins Majority, Modi Claims NDA Victory
  3. Himachal Pradesh: 'Queen' Kangana Outshines Royal Dynast Vikramaditya In Mandi As BJP Scores Hattrick
  4. 'Panchayat' Actor Pankaj Jha Calls Anurag Kashyap 'Timid' And 'Spineless' For THIS Reason
  5. Today's Sports News LIVE: India Face Ireland In Their T20 World Cup Opener
  6. World Reacts To Lok Sabha Election 2024 Results; Well Wishes Pour In For Modi
  7. Janhvi Kapoor Shares First Pictures With Beau Shikhar Pahariya From Her Italian Getaway, Fans Are In Awe
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: Key Post-Result Meets In Delhi Today; INDIA To Decide PM Face Says Thackeray