T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA

MLC was recently awarded List-A status, recognized by the ICC as an official T20 league, making it America’s first world-class domestic tournament

MLC
Andre Russell played for Los Angeles Knight Riders in MLC 2023 Photo: MLC
The launch of Major League Cricket (MLC) last year in USA changed the cricketing landscape in the country with some of the biggest names of world cricket taking part in it. (More Cricket News)

The league's star value can be judged by the fact that 45 players who have played or signed to play in it have been selected for their respective nations in the T20 World Cup.

MLC was recently awarded List-A status, recognized by the ICC as an official T20 league, making it America’s first world-class domestic tournament.

BY Outlook Sports Desk

13 of the fifteen players in the USA squad featured in the inaugural season of MLC.

Here is a franchise-wise list of players of who will take part in the T20 World Cup.

Los Angeles Knight Riders

Ali Khan – USA

Nitish Kumar – USA

Shadley Van Schalkwyk – USA

Andre Russell – WI

Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh

David Miller - South Africa

Josh Little - Ireland

MI New York

Steven Taylor – USA

Nosthush Kenjige – USA

Monank Patel – USA

Shayan Jahangir – USA

Tim David – Australia

Nicholas Pooran - West Indies

Rashid Khan – Afghanistan

Kagiso Rabada - South Africa

Trent Boult - New Zealand

Anrich Nortje - South Africa

Romario Shepherd - West Indies

San Francisco Unicorns

Corey Anderson – USA

Matt Henry - New Zealand

Josh Inglis – Australia

Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies

Haris Rauf - Pakistan

Seattle Orcas

Harmeet Singh – USA

Quinton de Kock - South Africa

Heinrich Klaasen - South Africa

Michael Bracewell - New Zealand

Ryan Rickelton - South Africa

Obed McCoy - West Indies

Imad Wasim - Pakistan

Texas Super Kings

Milind Kumar – USA

Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

Devon Conway - New Zealand

Aiden Markram - South Africa

Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand

Naveen-ul-Haq – Afghanistan

Washington Freedom

Andries Gous – USA

Saurabh Netralvakar – USA

Yasir Mohammad – USA

Marco Jansen - South Africa

Akeal Hosein - West Indies

Glenn Maxwell – Australia

Travis Head – Australia

Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand

Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand

T20 World Cup 2024, which USA is hosting for the first time alongside the West Indies, starts June 1 in Dallas. MLC's next season is scheduled to begin from July 5. The first season was won by Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York.

