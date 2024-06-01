T20 World Cup: 45 Major League Cricket Players Feature In Tournament As Cricket Rises In USA

The launch of Major League Cricket (MLC) last year in USA changed the cricketing landscape in the country with some of the biggest names of world cricket taking part in it. (More Cricket News)
The league's star value can be judged by the fact that 45 players who have played or signed to play in it have been selected for their respective nations in the T20 World Cup.
MLC was recently awarded List-A status, recognized by the ICC as an official T20 league, making it America’s first world-class domestic tournament.
13 of the fifteen players in the USA squad featured in the inaugural season of MLC.
Here is a franchise-wise list of players of who will take part in the T20 World Cup.
Los Angeles Knight Riders
Ali Khan – USA
Nitish Kumar – USA
Shadley Van Schalkwyk – USA
Andre Russell – WI
Shakib Al Hasan – Bangladesh
David Miller - South Africa
Josh Little - Ireland
MI New York
Steven Taylor – USA
Nosthush Kenjige – USA
Monank Patel – USA
Shayan Jahangir – USA
Tim David – Australia
Nicholas Pooran - West Indies
Rashid Khan – Afghanistan
Kagiso Rabada - South Africa
Trent Boult - New Zealand
Anrich Nortje - South Africa
Romario Shepherd - West Indies
San Francisco Unicorns
Corey Anderson – USA
Matt Henry - New Zealand
Josh Inglis – Australia
Sherfane Rutherford - West Indies
Haris Rauf - Pakistan
Seattle Orcas
Harmeet Singh – USA
Quinton de Kock - South Africa
Heinrich Klaasen - South Africa
Michael Bracewell - New Zealand
Ryan Rickelton - South Africa
Obed McCoy - West Indies
Imad Wasim - Pakistan
Texas Super Kings
Milind Kumar – USA
Mitchell Santner - New Zealand
Devon Conway - New Zealand
Aiden Markram - South Africa
Daryl Mitchell - New Zealand
Naveen-ul-Haq – Afghanistan
Washington Freedom
Andries Gous – USA
Saurabh Netralvakar – USA
Yasir Mohammad – USA
Marco Jansen - South Africa
Akeal Hosein - West Indies
Glenn Maxwell – Australia
Travis Head – Australia
Lockie Ferguson - New Zealand
Rachin Ravindra - New Zealand
T20 World Cup 2024, which USA is hosting for the first time alongside the West Indies, starts June 1 in Dallas. MLC's next season is scheduled to begin from July 5. The first season was won by Nicholas Pooran-led MI New York.