In what could be a major fillip to the American T20 league Major League Cricket, celebrated former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has signed on as the new head coach for Washington Freedom, ahead of MLC's second season. Ponting has signed a two-year deal with the franchise and will succeed countryman and Sydney Sixers coach Greg Shipperd in the role. (More Cricket News)
Shipperd has quit the role to focus on his duties with the Sydney Sixers and Cricket New South Wales Blues in Australia's domestic circuit.
Stating that cricket is "really on the rise in the US", Ponting said in a statement: "I'm looking forward to being involved in Major League Cricket. I've been impressed by everyone involved at Washington Freedom, and, while it's a bit surreal to be replacing my mate Greg Shipperd, there's probably no one better to set up a successful franchise. I'm ready to build on his work as we look towards the coming season."
Ponting, who is currently coach of the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League, had confirmed last week that he was in talks to join Washington but needed to work out logistics.
Michael Klinger, the general manager of cricket at Washington Freedom, said Ponting's recruitment will have a major impact on the organisation and cricket in the USA. Klinger, who was announced the same day as Gujarat Giants' head coach ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League season, said: "Ricky was one of the most recognised and revered cricketers in the world during his playing days and is now one of the most respected and coveted coaches on the global circuit.
"It is a huge coup, not only for Washington Freedom and the partnership with Cricket NSW, but more holistically for Major League Cricket and cricket in North America in general. Players want to play for Ricky. He has an incredible eye for talent and a skill in bringing the best out of those players. Ricky will work with some of our CNSW coaches and players who are part of the Washington Freedom set up and we look forward to building on the foundations for success from the first edition of MLC."
Washington Freedom owner Sanjay Govil said Ponting’s induction will help grow the league. “As we look to the future, it’s clear that our ambitions require a figure of unmatched stature and expertise. Ricky’s legendary status, characterized by his leadership, winning mindset, and commitment to nurturing talent, aligns perfectly with our goals. His understanding of our vision—to enhance the sport’s profile in the US and to develop local talent—resonates with our mission," he added.