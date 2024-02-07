Michael Klinger, the general manager of cricket at Washington Freedom, said Ponting's recruitment will have a major impact on the organisation and cricket in the USA. Klinger, who was announced the same day as Gujarat Giants' head coach ahead of the upcoming Women's Premier League season, said: "Ricky was one of the most recognised and revered cricketers in the world during his playing days and is now one of the most respected and coveted coaches on the global circuit.

"It is a huge coup, not only for Washington Freedom and the partnership with Cricket NSW, but more holistically for Major League Cricket and cricket in North America in general. Players want to play for Ricky. He has an incredible eye for talent and a skill in bringing the best out of those players. Ricky will work with some of our CNSW coaches and players who are part of the Washington Freedom set up and we look forward to building on the foundations for success from the first edition of MLC."