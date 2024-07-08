Seattle Orcas are set to clash with Los Angeles Knight Riders in match 6 of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2024 at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas on Wednesday. (More Cricket News)
The Quinton de Kock-led Orcas started their MLC 2024 campaign with a six-wicket defeat against MI New Yorks in the opening match of the tournament. Batting first, Orcas set a 109-run target for MINY and they chased down the target in 14.2 overs thanks to Nicholas Pooran's unbeaten 62-run inning.
On the other hand, the Los Angeles Knight Riders started their MLC 2024 campaign with a win over Texas Super Kings. The Sunil Narine-led Knight Riders were beaten by San Francisco Unicorns in the next match by a six-wicket margin.
LAKR have some big names in the squad like Sunil Narine, David Miller, Andre Russell and Shakib Al Hasan. Seattle Orcas, on the other hand, have Lance Morris, Imad Wasim, Harmeet Singh and Heinrich Klaasen along with the skipper de Kock. A high-scoring match is on the cards.
Here are the details of the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 6 live streaming:
When is the Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match 6 will be played on July 9, Tuesday (July 10, Wednesday at 6:00 AM IST) at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.
Where to watch Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, Major League Cricket 2024 Match?
The Indian broadcast partners of the Major League Cricket 2024 are yet to be announced.
Los Angeles Knight Riders vs Seattle Orcas, MCL 2024 Squads
Los Angeles Knight Riders: Jason Roy, Sunil Narine (c), Unmukt Chand (wk), Nitish Kumar, David Miller, Shakib Al Hasan, Andre Russell, Spencer Johnson, Derone Davis, Corne Dry, Ali Khan, Adithya Ganesh, Adam Zampa, Joshua Little, Waqar Salamkheil, Shadley van Schalkwyk, Alex Carey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Saif Badar, Matthew Tromp
Seattle Orcas: Quinton de Kock (wk), Nauman Anwar, Aaron Jones, Shubham Ranjane, Heinrich Klaasen (c), Imad Wasim, Michael Bracewell, Harmeet Singh, Cameron Gannon, Nandre Burger, Zaman Khan, Wayne Parnell, Obed McCoy, Hammad Azam, Ryan Rickelton, Lance Morris, Nathan Ellis, Ali Sheikh, Ayan Desai, Shehan Jayasuriya