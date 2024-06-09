Cricket

South Africa Vs Bangladesh, Live Streaming T20 World Cup 2024 Match 21: When, Where To Watch

Here's all you need to know about the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 21

X | Proteas Men
South Africa celebrate their ICC T20 World Cup match win over the Netherlands on June 8, 2024 in New York. Photo: X | Proteas Men
info_icon

South Africa aiming to improve their batting prowess are set to take on Bangladesh in match number 21 of the ICC T20 World Cup on June 10, Monday at the at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium. (Preview | Full Coverage)

Despite winning both of their matches the Proteas men can't be categorized as one of the powerhouses yet. In their first match against Sri Lanka, they chased down the target of mere 77 runs, winning by 6 wickets with 22 balls to spare.

And, in the second match, Aiden Markram's team sealed victory against the Netherlands by 4 wickets with 7 balls remaining, chasing 103 runs. What's concerning is that the team faced scares in both the matches while chasing modest targets. At one point in the previous match SA was at 3/3 in 4 overs but thanks to David Miller, for he turned the fortunes the other way around.

On the other hand, Bangladesh faced the same situation to their upcoming opponent South Africa. Najmul Hossain Shanto's team kicked off their campiagn with a narrow victory over Sri Lanka, winning by 2 wickets with 6 balls remaining in a nail-biting encounter. However, it was Towhid Hridoy's 20-ball 40 that stole the show. With Mustafizur Rahman and Rishad Hossain taking 3 wickets each, the bowlling lineup showed no flaws. Therefore, now, the Bengal tigers will be eager to enhance their batting display.

Here's all you need to know about the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match 21:

When and where will the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match be played?


The South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match will be played on June 10, Monday at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York.

What is the scheduled start time for South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 match?


The South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup 2024 Group D match is slated to begin at 8:00 PM IST.

Where to watch South Africa Vs Bangladesh, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match?


In India, South Africa Vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2024 match can be watched on Star Sports Network TV channels - Star Sports 1 SD, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 (Sign language Feed), Star Sports 1 Hindi SD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil SD, Star Sports 1 Tamil HD, Star Sports 1 Telugu SD, Star Sports 1 Telugu HD, Star Sports 1 Kannada.

Note: Star Sports Network's linear feed (TV) also goes into Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives.

Live streaming of the South Africa Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar platforms (app and website) in India.

For global telecast details, click here.

South Africa Vs Bangladesh ICC T20 World Cup Squads

South Africa: Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto (c), Taskin Ahmed, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Shakib Al Hasan, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah Riyad, Jaker Ali Anik, Tanvir Islam, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

