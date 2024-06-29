Cricket

IND Vs SA, T20 WC 2024 Final, Toss Update: Men In Blue Opt To Bat First In Summit Clash

Rohit Sharma & Co. are facing South Africa in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 title clash at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. Here are the toss update and playing XI for the IND Vs SA match

Indias captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate scoring runs. AP PTI
India's captain Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate scoring runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup second semi-final cricket match between England and India at the Guyana National Stadium in Providence, Guyana. Photo: AP/PTI
info_icon

The stage for the final of the highly-anticipated ICC showpiece is set and the Kensington Oval in Barbados is ready for a thrilling grand finale on Saturday after 29 days and 54 T20I matches. (Match Blog | Scorecard)

Toss Update:

India won the toss and opt to bat first in the summit clash against South Africa.

Playing XIs:

India: Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa: Quinton de Kock(w), Reeza Hendricks, Aiden Markram(c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

The pitch no. 4 will be used and it looks like a batting pitch as per Ian Bishop from the pitch report. The surface looks hard and the ball will come nicely on the bat. There's no live grass to hold the pitch together. Spinners might get some assistance from the surface.

There was slight rain last night but the sun is out today and the match is expected to finish without any break. However, the weather forecast suggests some rain and interruptions during the game.

South African players huddle ahead of the men's T20 World Cup semifinal cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, Trinidad and Tobago. - AP Photo/Ricardo Mazalan
IND Vs RSA Final, ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa's Road To Title Clash

BY Jagdish Yadav

Both teams have picked the best XI from their teams in the final match. Now, they need to deliver for their respective teams and help in the win. Both teams have played a dominating brand of cricket and the team which soaks pressure well will eventually come on top in the final.

Keshav Maharaj and Tabraiz Shamsi have been brilliant for the Proteas. Similarly for India, another two left-arm spinners, Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav have done well so far.

South Africa's batting is a major concern, considering their players have not performed collectively but in patches. On the big day, a comprehensive performance will take the game away from the opponent and the Proteas are hopeful of delivering that.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Ayodhya: Heavy Rains, Waterlogged And Damaged Roads | In Photos
  2. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  3. Uttarakhand: Heavy Rains Flood Roads, Vehicles Float Away In Overflowing Ganga River | Visuals
  4. 'Would Be Travelling In DRDO Certified Bullock Carts': BJP's Jibe At Nehru After Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapse
  5. CBI Conducts Searches At Passport Seva Kendra Centres In Mumbai, Nagpur After Corruption Allegations
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  2. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  3. SonyLIV Sets 'Chamak: The Conclusion' For August 16 Release
  4. Nag Ashwin's 'Kalki 2898 AD' Earns Rs 298.5 Crore Globally In Two Days
  5. Want To Re-Release 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' When It Completes 25 Years, Says Karan Johar
Sports News
  1. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup Final Live Updates: Men In Blue Bat First; Check Playing XIs
  2. Spain Vs Georgia Live Streaming, UEFA Euro 2024 Round Of 16: When, Where To Watch ESP Vs GEO Match
  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Final, Toss Update: Men In Blue Opt To Bat First In Summit Clash
  4. IND-W Vs RSA-W One-Off Test, Day 2 Report: India Post Record Total, South Africa Fight Back
  5. Euro 2024: Harry Kane 'Playing For Himself', Says Eni Aluko
World News
  1. Russia: Grand Concert, Boats & Fireworks At Scarlet Sails Festival | In Pics
  2. North Korea Cracking Down On White Wedding Dress, South Korean Slang. Here’s Why
  3. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  4. ‘Arrested Development’, ‘Roseanne’ Actor Martin Mull Dies At 80, Friends And Fans Share Fond Memories On Social Media
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
Latest Stories
  1. Earthquake Of 6.0 Magnitude Hits Peru, Second One In 2 Days
  2. Karnataka DCET Result 2024 Declared. Check Scores Here
  3. Gujarat: Rajkot Airport Canopy Collapses A Day After Delhi Terminal-1 Mishap; No Report of Injury
  4. Breaking News Updates June 29 Live: 2 More Rain-Related Deaths In Delhi, Bodies Of Boys Recovered From Sirsapur Underpass
  5. Pakistan Asks US For Small Arms For ‘Operation Azm-i-Istehkam
  6. Katrina Kaif Says 'Can't Wait' As She Gives Shoutout To Vicky Kaushal's 'Bad Newz' Trailer
  7. Taco Bell Reveals New $7 Value Meal Combo: What's Inside And How It Compares To McDonald's, Wendy's, And More!
  8. 'Maharaj' Actress Shalini Pandey On The Controversy Around Junaid Khan's Debut Film: We Didn’t Do Anything To Disrespect Any Religion